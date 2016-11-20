Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK

|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-openjdk
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2862-1
Rating: important
References: #1005522 #1005523 #1005524 #1005525 #1005526
#1005527 #1005528 #988651
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5556
CVE-2016-5568 CVE-2016-5573 CVE-2016-5582
CVE-2016-5597
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2
An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has one errata
is now available.
Description:
OpenJDK java-1_8_0-openjdk was updated to jdk8u111 (icedtea 3.2.0) to fix
the following issues:
* Security fixes
+ S8146490: Direct indirect CRL checks
+ S8151921: Improved page resolution
+ S8155968: Update command line options
+ S8155973, CVE-2016-5542: Tighten jar checks (boo#1005522)
+ S8156794: Extend data sharing
+ S8157176: Improved classfile parsing
+ S8157739, CVE-2016-5554: Classloader Consistency Checking
(boo#1005523)
+ S8157749: Improve handling of DNS error replies
+ S8157753: Audio replay enhancement
+ S8157759: LCMS Transform Sampling Enhancement
+ S8157764: Better handling of interpolation plugins
+ S8158302: Handle contextual glyph substitutions
+ S8158993, CVE-2016-5568: Service Menu services (boo#1005525)
+ S8159495: Fix index offsets
+ S8159503: Amend Annotation Actions
+ S8159511: Stack map validation
+ S8159515: Improve indy validation
+ S8159519, CVE-2016-5573: Reformat JDWP messages (boo#1005526)
+ S8160090: Better signature handling in pack200
+ S8160094: Improve pack200 layout
+ S8160098: Clean up color profiles
+ S8160591, CVE-2016-5582: Improve internal array handling
(boo#1005527)
+ S8160838, CVE-2016-5597: Better HTTP service (boo#1005528)
+ PR3206, RH1367357: lcms2: Out-of-bounds read in Type_MLU_Read()
+ CVE-2016-5556 (boo#1005524)
* New features
+ PR1370: Provide option to build without debugging
+ PR1375: Provide option to strip and link debugging info after build
+ PR1537: Handle alternative Kerberos credential cache locations
+ PR1978: Allow use of system PCSC
+ PR2445: Support system libsctp
+ PR3182: Support building without pre-compiled headers
+ PR3183: Support Fedora/RHEL system crypto policy
+ PR3221: Use pkgconfig to detect Kerberos CFLAGS and libraries
* Import of OpenJDK 8 u102 build 14
+ S4515292: ReferenceType.isStatic() returns true for arrays
+ S4858370: JDWP: Memory Leak: GlobalRefs never deleted when
processing invokeMethod command
+ S6976636: JVM/TI test ex03t001 fails assertion
+ S7185591: jcmd-big-script.sh ERROR: could not find app's Java pid.
+ S8017462: G1: guarantee fails with UseDynamicNumberOfGCThreads
+ S8034168: ThreadMXBean/Locks.java failed, blocked on wrong
object
+ S8036006: [TESTBUG] sun/tools/native2ascii/NativeErrors.java fails:
Process exit code was 0, but error was expected.
+ S8041781: Need new regression tests for PBE keys
+ S8041787: Need new regressions tests for buffer handling for PBE
algorithms
+ S8043836: Need new tests for AES cipher
+ S8044199: Tests for RSA keys and key specifications
+ S8044772: TempDirTest.java still times out with -Xcomp
+ S8046339: sun.rmi.transport.DGCAckHandler leaks memory
+ S8047031: Add SocketPermission tests for legacy socket types
+ S8048052: Permission tests for setFactory
+ S8048138: Tests for JAAS callbacks
+ S8048147: Privilege tests with JAAS Subject.doAs
+ S8048356: SecureRandom default provider tests
+ S8048357: PKCS basic tests
+ S8048360: Test signed jar files
+ S8048362: Tests for doPrivileged with accomplice
+ S8048596: Tests for AEAD ciphers
+ S8048599: Tests for key wrap and unwrap operations
+ S8048603: Additional tests for MAC algorithms
+ S8048604: Tests for strong crypto ciphers
+ S8048607: Test key generation of DES and DESEDE
+ S8048610: Implement regression test for bug fix of 4686632 in JCE
+ S8048617: Tests for PKCS12 read operations
+ S8048618: Tests for PKCS12 write operations.
+ S8048619: Implement tests for converting PKCS12 keystores
+ S8048624: Tests for SealedObject
+ S8048819: Implement reliability test for DH algorithm
+ S8048820: Implement tests for SecretKeyFactory
+ S8048830: Implement tests for new functionality provided in JEP 166
+ S8049237: Need new tests for X509V3 certificates
+ S8049321: Support SHA256WithDSA in JSSE
+ S8049429: Tests for java client server communications with various
TLS/SSL combinations.
+ S8049432: New tests for TLS property jdk.tls.client.protocols
+ S8049814: Additional SASL client-server tests
+ S8050281: New permission tests for JEP 140
+ S8050370: Need new regressions tests for messageDigest with
DigestIOStream
+ S8050371: More MessageDigest tests
+ S8050374: More Signature tests
+ S8050427: LoginContext tests to cover JDK-4703361
+ S8050460: JAAS login/logout tests with LoginContext
+ S8050461: Tests for syntax checking of JAAS configuration file
+ S8054278: Refactor jps utility tests
+ S8055530: assert(_exits.control()->is_top() ||
!_gvn.type(ret_phi)->empty()) failed: return value must be well
defined
+ S8055844: [TESTBUG]
test/runtime/NMT/VirtualAllocCommitUncommitRecommit.java fails on
Solaris Sparc due to incorrect page size being used
+ S8059677: Thread.getName() instantiates Strings
+ S8061464: A typo in CipherTestUtils test
+ S8062536: [TESTBUG] Conflicting GC combinations in jdk tests
+ S8065076: java/net/SocketPermission/SocketPermissionTest.java fails
intermittently
+ S8065078: NetworkInterface.getNetworkInterfaces() triggers
intermittent test failures
+ S8066871: java.lang.VerifyError: Bad local variable type - local
final String
+ S8068427: Hashtable deserialization reconstitutes table with wrong
capacity
+ S8069038: javax/net/ssl/TLS/TLSClientPropertyTest.java needs to be
updated for JDK-8061210
+ S8069253: javax/net/ssl/TLS/TestJSSE.java failed on Mac
+ S8071125: Improve exception messages in URLPermission
+ S8072081: Supplementary characters are rejected in comments
+ S8072463: Remove requirement that AKID and SKID have to match when
building certificate chain
+ S8072725: Provide more granular levels for GC verification
+ S8073400: Some Monospaced logical fonts have a different width
+ S8073872: Schemagen fails with StackOverflowError if element
references containing class
+ S8074931: Additional tests for CertPath API
+ S8075286: Additional tests for signature algorithm OIDs and
transformation string
+ S8076486: [TESTBUG]
javax/security/auth/Subject/doAs/NestedActions.java fails if extra
VM options are given
+ S8076545: Text size is twice bigger under Windows L&F on Win 8.1
with HiDPI display
+ S8076995: gc/ergonomics/TestDynamicNumberOfGCThreads.java failed
with java.lang.RuntimeException: 'new_active_workers' missing
from
stdout/stderr
+ S8079138: Additional negative tests for XML signature processing
+ S8081512: Remove sun.invoke.anon classes, or move / co-locate them
with tests
+ S8081771: ProcessTool.createJavaProcessBuilder() needs new
addTestVmAndJavaOptions argument
+ S8129419: heapDumper.cpp: assert(length_in_bytes > 0) failed:
nothing to copy
+ S8130150: Implement BigInteger.montgomeryMultiply intrinsic
+ S8130242: DataFlavorComparator transitivity exception
+ S8130304: Inference: NodeNotFoundException thrown with deep generic
method call chain
+ S8130425: libjvm crash due to stack overflow in executables with 32k
tbss/tdata
+ S8133023: ParallelGCThreads is not calculated correctly
+ S8134111: Unmarshaller unmarshalls XML element which doesn't have
the expected namespace
+ S8135259: InetAddress.getAllByName only reports "unknown
error"
instead of actual cause
+ S8136506: Include sun.arch.data.model as a property that can be
queried by jtreg
+ S8137068: Tests added in JDK-8048604 fail to compile
+ S8139040: Fix initializations before ShouldNotReachHere() etc. and
enable -Wuninitialized on linux.
+ S8139581: AWT components are not drawn after removal and addition to
a container
+ S8141243: Unexpected timezone returned after parsing a date
+ S8141420: Compiler runtime entries don't hold Klass* from being
GCed
+ S8141445: Use of Solaris/SPARC M7 libadimalloc.so can generate
unknown signal in hs_err file
+ S8141551: C2 can not handle returns with inccompatible interface
arrays
+ S8143377: Test PKCS8Test.java fails
+ S8143647: Javac compiles method reference that allows results in an
IllegalAccessError
+ S8144144: ORB destroy() leaks filedescriptors after unsuccessful
connection
+ S8144593: Suppress not recognized property/feature warning messages
from SAXParser
+ S8144957: Remove PICL warning message
+ S8145039: JAXB marshaller fails with ClassCastException on classes
generated by xjc
+ S8145228: Java Access Bridge, getAccessibleStatesStringFromContext
doesn't wrap the call to getAccessibleRole
+ S8145388: URLConnection.guessContentTypeFromStream returns image/jpg
for some JPEG images
+ S8145974: XMLStreamWriter produces invalid XML for surrogate pairs
on OutputStreamWriter
+ S8146035: Windows - With LCD antialiasing, some glyphs are not
rendered correctly
+ S8146192: Add test for JDK-8049321
+ S8146274: Thread spinning on WeakHashMap.getEntry() with concurrent
use of nashorn
+ S8147468: Allow users to bound the size of buffers cached in the
per-thread buffer caches
+ S8147645: get_ctrl_no_update() code is wrong
+ S8147807: crash in libkcms.so on linux-sparc
+ S8148379: jdk.nashorn.api.scripting spec. adjustments, clarifications
+ S8148627: RestrictTestMaxCachedBufferSize.java to 64-bit platforms
+ S8148820: Missing @since Javadoc tag in Logger.log(Level, Supplier)
+ S8148926: Call site profiling fails on braces-wrapped anonymous
function
+ S8149017: Delayed provider selection broken in RSA client key
exchange
+ S8149029: Secure validation of XML based digital signature always
enabled when checking wrapping attacks
+ S8149330: Capacity of StringBuilder should not get close to
Integer.MAX_VALUE unless necessary
+ S8149334: JSON.parse(JSON.stringify([])).push(10) creates an array
containing two elements
+ S8149368: [hidpi] JLabel font is twice bigger than JTextArea font on
Windows 7,HiDPI, Windows L&F
+ S8149411: PKCS12KeyStore cannot extract AES Secret Keys
+ S8149417: Use final restricted flag
+ S8149450: LdapCtx.processReturnCode() throwing Null Pointer Exception
+ S8149453: [hidpi] JFileChooser does not scale properly on Windows
with HiDPI display and Windows L&F
+ S8149543: range check CastII nodes should not be split through Phi
+ S8149743: JVM crash after debugger hotswap with lambdas
+ S8149744: fix testng.jar delivery in Nashorn build.xml
+ S8149915: enabling validate-annotations feature for xsd schema with
annotation causes NPE
+ S8150002: Check for the validity of oop before printing it in
verify_remembered_set
+ S8150470: JCK: api/xsl/conf/copy/copy19 test failure
+ S8150518: G1 GC crashes at
G1CollectedHeap::do_collection_pause_at_safepoint(double)
+ S8150533: Test java/util/logging/LogManagerAppContextDeadlock.java
times out intermittently.
+ S8150704: XALAN: ERROR: 'No more DTM IDs are available' when
transforming with lots of temporary result trees
+ S8150780: Repeated offer and remove on ConcurrentLinkedQueue lead to
an OutOfMemoryError
+ S8151064: com/sun/jdi/RedefineAddPrivateMethod.sh fails
intermittently
+ S8151197: [TEST_BUG] Need to backport fix for
test/javax/net/ssl/TLS/TestJSSE.java
+ S8151352: jdk/test/sample fails with "effective library path is
outside the test suite"
+ S8151431: DateFormatSymbols triggers this.clone() in the constructor
+ S8151535: TESTBUG: java/lang/invoke/AccessControlTest.java should be
modified to run with JTREG 4.1 b13
+ S8151731: Add new jtreg keywords to jdk 8
+ S8151998: VS2010 ThemeReader.cpp(758) : error C3861: 'round':
identifier not found
+ S8152927: Incorrect GPL header in StubFactoryDynamicBase.java
reported
+ S8153252: SA: Hotspot build on Windows fails if make/closed folder
does not exist
+ S8153531: Improve exception messaging for RSAClientKeyExchange
+ S8153641: assert(thread_state == _thread_in_native) failed: Assumed
thread_in_native while heap dump
+ S8153673: [BACKOUT] JDWP: Memory Leak: GlobalRefs never deleted when
processing invokeMethod command
+ S8154304: NullpointerException at
LdapReferralException.getReferralContext
+ S8154722: Test gc/ergonomics/TestDynamicNumberOfGCThreads.java fails
+ S8157078: 8u102 L10n resource file updates
+ S8157838: Personalized Windows Font Size is not taken into account
in Java8u102
* Import of OpenJDK 8 u111 build 14
+ S6882559: new JEditorPane("text/plain","") fails for
null context
class loader
+ S8049171: Additional tests for jarsigner's warnings
+ S8063086: Math.pow yields different results upon repeated calls
+ S8140530: Creating a VolatileImage with size 0,0 results in no
longer working g2d.drawString
+ S8142926: OutputAnalyzer's shouldXXX() calls return this
+ S8147077: IllegalArgumentException thrown by
api/java_awt/Component/FlipBufferStrategy/indexTGF_General
+ S8148127: IllegalArgumentException thrown by JCK test
api/java_awt/Component/FlipBufferStrategy/indexTGF_General in opengl
pipeline
+ S8150611: Security problem on sun.misc.resources.Messages*
+ S8153399: Constrain AppCDS behavior (back port)
+ S8157653: [Parfait] Uninitialised variable in awt_Font.cpp
+ S8158734: JEditorPane.createEditorKitForContentType throws NPE after
6882559
+ S8158994: Service Menu services
+ S8159684: (tz) Support tzdata2016f
+ S8160904: Typo in code from 8079718 fix : enableCustomValueHanlde
+ S8160934: isnan() is not available on older MSVC compilers
+ S8161141: correct bugId for JDK-8158994 fix push
+ S8162411: Service Menu services 2
+ S8162419: closed/com/oracle/jfr/runtime/TestVMInfoEvent.sh failing
after JDK-8155968
+ S8162511: 8u111 L10n resource file updates
+ S8162792: Remove constraint DSA keySize < 1024 from
jdk.jar.disabledAlgorithms in jdk8
+ S8164452: 8u111 L10n resource file update - msgdrop 20
+ S8165816: jarsigner -verify shows jar unsigned if it was signed with
a weak algorithm
+ S8166381: Back out changes to the java.security file to not disable
MD5
* Backports
+ S8078628, PR3208: Zero build fails with pre-compiled headers disabled
+ S8141491, PR3159, G592292: Unaligned memory access in Bits.c
+ S8157306, PR3121: Random infrequent null pointer exceptions in javac
(enabled on AArch64 only)
+ S8162384, PR3122: Performance regression: bimorphic inlining may be
bypassed by type speculation
* Bug fixes
+ PR3123: Some object files built without -fPIC on x86 only
+ PR3126: pax-mark-vm script calls "exit -1" which is invalid in
dash
+ PR3127, G590348: Only apply PaX markings by default on running PaX
kernels
+ PR3199: Invalid nashorn URL
+ PR3201: Update infinality configure test
+ PR3218: PR3159 leads to build failure on clean tree
* AArch64 port
+ S8131779, PR3220: AARCH64: add Montgomery multiply intrinsic
+ S8167200, PR3220: AArch64: Broken stack pointer adjustment in
interpreter
+ S8167421, PR3220: AArch64: in one core system, fatal error: Illegal
threadstate encountered
+ S8167595, PR3220: AArch64: SEGV in stub code
cipherBlockChaining_decryptAESCrypt
+ S8168888, PR3220: Port 8160591: Improve internal array handling to
AArch64.
* Shenandoah
+ PR3224: Shenandoah broken when building without pre-compiled headers
- S8158260, PR2991, RH1341258: PPC64: unaligned Unsafe.getInt can lead to
the generation of illegal instructions (boo#988651)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1335=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-33.1
java-1_8_0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.111-33.1
java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-33.1
java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-33.1
java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.111-33.1
java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-33.1
java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.111-33.1
java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-33.1
java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-33.1
java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-33.1
java-1_8_0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.111-33.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):
java-1_8_0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.111-33.1
