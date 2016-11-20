Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
ID: FEDORA-2016-38e5b05260
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 20. November 2016, 02:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5388
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6797
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5018
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6325
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6796
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5425
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0762
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6794

Name        : tomcat
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 8.0.38
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://tomcat.apache.org/
Summary     : Apache Servlet/JSP Engine, RI for Servlet 3.1/JSP 2.3 API
Description :
Tomcat is the servlet container that is used in the official Reference
Implementation for the Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages technologies.
The Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages specifications are developed by
Sun under the Java Community Process.

Tomcat is developed in an open and participatory environment and
released under the Apache Software License version 2.0. Tomcat is intended
to be a collaboration of the best-of-breed developers from around the world.

Update Information:

This updates includes a rebase from tomcat 8.0.36 up to 8.0.38 which resolves
multiple CVEs and a problem that 8.0.37 introduces to freeipa:  * rhbz#1375581
 -
CVE-2016-5388 Tomcat: CGI sets environmental variable based on user supplied
Proxy request header * rhbz#1390532 - CVE-2016-0762 CVE-2016-5018 CVE-2016-6794
CVE-2016-6796 CVE-2016-6797 tomcat: various flaws  and includes two additional
CVE fixes along with one bug fix:  *  rhbz#1383210 - CVE-2016-5425 tomcat:
 Local
privilege escalation via systemd-tmpfiles service * rhbz#1383216 -
 CVE-2016-6325
tomcat: tomcat writable config files allow privilege escalation * rhbz#1370262
 -
catalina.out is no longer in use in the main package, but still gets rotated
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1375581 - CVE-2016-5388 Tomcat: CGI sets environmental variable
 based on user supplied Proxy request header [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375581
  [ 2 ] Bug #1383216 - CVE-2016-6325 tomcat: tomcat writable config files allow
 privilege escalation [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383216
  [ 3 ] Bug #1383210 - CVE-2016-5425 tomcat: Local privilege escalation via
 systemd-tmpfiles service [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383210
  [ 4 ] Bug #1370262 - catalina.out is no longer in use in the main package,
 but still gets rotated
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370262
  [ 5 ] Bug #1390532 - CVE-2016-0762 CVE-2016-5018 CVE-2016-6794 CVE-2016-6796
 CVE-2016-6797 tomcat: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390532
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade tomcat' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
