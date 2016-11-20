Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in quagga
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in quagga
ID: FEDORA-2016-8acc6b66f1
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 20. November 2016, 02:12
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4049
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2342
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1245

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : quagga
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 0.99.24.1
Release     : 4.fc25
URL         : http://www.quagga.net
Summary     : Routing daemon
Description :
Quagga is free software that operates TCP/IP-based routing protocols. It takes
a multi-server and multi-threaded approach to resolving the current complexity
of the Internet.

Quagga supports Babel, BGP4, BGP4+, BGP4-, IS-IS (experimental), OSPFv2,
OSPFv3, RIPv1, RIPv2, and RIPng.

Quagga is intended to be used as a Route Server and a Route Reflector. It is
not a toolkit; it provides full routing power under a new architecture.
Quagga by design has a process for each protocol.

Quagga is a fork of GNU Zebra.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update addresses multiple security problems and fixes systemd
 dependencies.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1387654 - quagga daemons should pull in network.target into the
 boot transaction
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1387654
  [ 2 ] Bug #1386110 - CVE-2016-1245 quagga: Buffer Overflow in IPv6 RA
 handling [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1386110
  [ 3 ] Bug #1331373 - CVE-2016-4049 quagga: denial of service vulnerability in
 BGP routing daemon [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1331373
  [ 4 ] Bug #1316572 - CVE-2016-2342 quagga: VPNv4 NLRI parses memcpys to stack
 on unchecked length [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1316572
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade quagga' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Li­nu­xCon wird zum Open Sour­ce Sum­mit

4
Goog­le Pixel nutzt ex­t4-Ver­schlüs­selung

3
OpenSu­se Leap 42.2 für Po­wer­PC vor­ge­stellt

0
De­bi­an möch­te seine Com­mu­ni­ty bes­ser ken­nen­ler­nen

7
Oc­ta­ve 4.2.0 er­schie­nen

14
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

22
Mi­cro­soft tritt der Linux Foun­da­ti­on bei

1
Steam­VR für Linux in we­ni­gen Mo­na­ten

58
Open­suse Leap 42.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

16
Aus­blick auf Ubu­ntu 17.04 und dar­über hin­aus
 
Werbung