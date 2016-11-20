Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: FEDORA-2016-35049d9d97
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 20. November 2016, 11:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5192
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5184
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5183
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5181
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5193
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5194
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5198
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5190
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5186
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5189
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5188
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5191
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5185
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5182
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5187

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : chromium
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 54.0.2840.90
Release     : 3.fc25
URL         : http://www.chromium.org/Home
Summary     : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser
Description :
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-5181, CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5183, CVE-2016-5184,
CVE-2016-5185, CVE-2016-5187, CVE-2016-5188, CVE-2016-5192, CVE-2016-5189,
CVE-2016-5186, CVE-2016-5191, CVE-2016-5190, CVE-2016-5193, CVE-2016-5194
Security fix for CVE-2016-5198  Update to new stable, 54.0.2840.90.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1384365 - CVE-2016-5194 chromium-browser: various fixes from
 internal audits
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384365
  [ 2 ] Bug #1384364 - CVE-2016-5193 chromium-browser: scheme bypass
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384364
  [ 3 ] Bug #1384362 - CVE-2016-5190 chromium-browser: use after free in
 internals
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384362
  [ 4 ] Bug #1384361 - CVE-2016-5191 chromium-browser: universal xss in
 bookmarks
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384361
  [ 5 ] Bug #1384360 - CVE-2016-5186 chromium-browser: out of bounds read in
 devtools
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384360
  [ 6 ] Bug #1384358 - CVE-2016-5189 chromium-browser: url spoofing
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384358
  [ 7 ] Bug #1384357 - CVE-2016-5192 chromium-browser: cross-origin bypass in
 blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384357
  [ 8 ] Bug #1384355 - CVE-2016-5188 chromium-browser: ui spoofing
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384355
  [ 9 ] Bug #1384354 - CVE-2016-5187 chromium-browser: url spoofing
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384354
  [ 10 ] Bug #1384352 - CVE-2016-5185 chromium-browser: use after free in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384352
  [ 11 ] Bug #1384350 - CVE-2016-5184 chromium-browser: use after free in
 pdfium
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384350
  [ 12 ] Bug #1384349 - CVE-2016-5183 chromium-browser: use after free in
 pdfium
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384349
  [ 13 ] Bug #1384348 - CVE-2016-5182 chromium-browser: heap overflow in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384348
  [ 14 ] Bug #1384347 - CVE-2016-5181 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384347
  [ 15 ] Bug #1391356 - CVE-2016-5198 chromium-browser: out of bounds memory
 access in v8
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1391356
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
