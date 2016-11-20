Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

Name : chromium

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 54.0.2840.90

Release : 3.fc25

URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home

Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser

Description :

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



Security fix for CVE-2016-5181, CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5183, CVE-2016-5184,

CVE-2016-5185, CVE-2016-5187, CVE-2016-5188, CVE-2016-5192, CVE-2016-5189,

CVE-2016-5186, CVE-2016-5191, CVE-2016-5190, CVE-2016-5193, CVE-2016-5194

Security fix for CVE-2016-5198 Update to new stable, 54.0.2840.90.

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

