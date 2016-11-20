Sicherheit: Zahlenüberläufe in libwebp

Name : libwebp

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.5.1

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://webmproject.org/

Summary : Library and tools for the WebP graphics format

Description :

WebP is an image format that does lossy compression of digital

photographic images. WebP consists of a codec based on VP8, and a

container based on RIFF. Webmasters, web developers and browser

developers can use WebP to compress, archive and distribute digital

images more efficiently.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



This update backports an upstream patch to fix multiple integer overflows

(CVE-2016-9085).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1389338 - CVE-2016-9085 libwebp: Several integer overflows

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389338

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

