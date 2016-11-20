|
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberläufe in mingw-libwebp
|Name:
|Zahlenüberläufe in mingw-libwebp
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-301724f38e
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 20. November 2016, 12:02
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9085
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : mingw-libwebp
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.5.1
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://webmproject.org
Summary : MinGW compilation of Library and tools for the WebP format
Description :
WebP is an image format that does lossy compression of digital
photographic images. WebP consists of a codec based on VP8, and a
container based on RIFF. Webmasters, web developers and browser
developers can use WebP to compress, archive and distribute digital
images more efficiently.
Update Information:
This update backports an upstream patch to fix multiple integer overflows
(CVE-2016-9085).
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1389338 - CVE-2016-9085 libwebp: Several integer overflows
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389338
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-libwebp' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
