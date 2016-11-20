Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker

Name : docker

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.12.3

Release : 2.git91ae1d1.fc25

URL : https://github.com/projectatomic/docker

Summary : Automates deployment of containerized applications

Description :

Docker is an open-source engine that automates the deployment of any

application as a lightweight, portable, self-sufficient container that will

run virtually anywhere.



Docker containers can encapsulate any payload, and will run consistently on

and between virtually any server. The same container that a developer builds

and tests on a laptop will run at scale, in production*, on VMs, bare-metal

servers, OpenStack clusters, public instances, or combinations of the above.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



built docker @projectatomic/docker-1.12 commit 91ae1d1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

ChangeLog:



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1390104 - CVE-2016-8867: ambient capability usage in containers

(privilege escalation)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390104

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade docker' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

