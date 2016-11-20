Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in curl
ID: FEDORA-2016-89769648a0
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 20. November 2016, 12:14
Originalnachricht

 
Name        : curl
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 7.51.0
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://curl.haxx.se/
Summary     : A utility for getting files from remote servers (FTP, HTTP, and
 others)
Description :
curl is a command line tool for transferring data with URL syntax, supporting
FTP, FTPS, HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, TFTP, TELNET, DICT, LDAP, LDAPS, FILE, IMAP,
SMTP, POP3 and RTSP.  curl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP
uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, cookies, user+password
authentication (Basic, Digest, NTLM, Negotiate, kerberos...), file transfer
resume, proxy tunneling and a busload of other useful tricks.


-
Update Information:

- fix cookie injection for other servers (CVE-2016-8615) - compare user/passwd
case-sensitively while reusing connections (CVE-2016-8616) - base64: check for
integer overflow on large input (CVE-2016-8617) - fix double-free in krb5 code
(CVE-2016-8619) - fix double-free in curl_maprintf() (CVE-2016-8618) - fix glob
parser write/read out of bounds (CVE-2016-8620) - fix out-of-bounds read in
curl_getdate() (CVE-2016-8621) - fix URL unescape heap overflow via integer
truncation (CVE-2016-8622) - fix use-after-free via shared cookies
(CVE-2016-8623) - urlparse: accept '#' as end of host name
 (CVE-2016-8624)

-
ChangeLog:


-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1390894 - CVE-2016-8615 CVE-2016-8616 CVE-2016-8617 CVE-2016-8618
 CVE-2016-8619 CVE-2016-8620 CVE-2016-8621 CVE-2016-8622 CVE-2016-8623 CVE-2016-8624 curl: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390894

-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade curl' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
