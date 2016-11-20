Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in mingw-gnutls

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : mingw-gnutlsProduct : Fedora 25Version : 3.5.5Release : 2.fc25URL : http://www.gnutls.org/Summary : MinGW GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption libraryDescription :GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library. This library is cross-compiledfor MinGW.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Nettle 3.3: https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-gnu/2016-10/msg00003.htmlGnuTLS 3.5.5: https://lists.gnupg.org/pipermail/gnutls-devel/2016-October/008194.html--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1362016 - CVE-2016-6489 nettle: RSA/DSA code is vulnerable to cache-timing related attacks https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1362016--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-gnutls' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys