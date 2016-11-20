Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in mingw-gnutls

Name : mingw-gnutls

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 3.5.5

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://www.gnutls.org/

Summary : MinGW GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library

Description :

GnuTLS TLS/SSL encryption library. This library is cross-compiled

for MinGW.



Nettle 3.3: https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-gnu/2016-10/msg00003.html

GnuTLS 3.5.5: https://lists.gnupg.org/pipermail/gnutls-

devel/2016-October/008194.html

[ 1 ] Bug #1362016 - CVE-2016-6489 nettle: RSA/DSA code is vulnerable to

cache-timing related attacks

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1362016

