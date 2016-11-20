Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in TRE

Name : tre Product : Fedora 25 Version : 0.8.0 Release : 18.20140228gitc2f5d13.fc25 URL : http://laurikari.net/tre/ Summary : POSIX compatible regexp library with approximate matching Description : TRE is a lightweight, robust, and efficient POSIX compatible regexp matching library with some exciting features such as approximate matching.
This update includes the following fixes: * fix for CVE-2016-8859 * fix for CVE-2015-3796 (see https://github.com/laurikari/tre/issues/37 and https://bugs.chromium.org/p/project-zero/issues/detail?id=428) * fix for parallel installation of multilib packages ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References: