Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Ansible

Name : ansible

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.2.0.0

Release : 3.fc25

URL : http://ansible.com

Summary : SSH-based configuration management, deployment, and task

execution system

Description :



Ansible is a radically simple model-driven configuration management,

multi-node deployment, and remote task execution system. Ansible works

over SSH and does not require any software or daemons to be installed

on remote nodes. Extension modules can be written in any language and

are transferred to managed machines automatically.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Add patch to fix dnf module groupinstall handling ---- Update to new ansible

2.2 version. For full changes see:

https://github.com/ansible/ansible/blob/stable-2.2/CHANGELOG.md

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1388531 - [Errno 25] Inappropriate ioctl for device

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388531

[ 2 ] Bug #1387621 - dnf module doesn't work with a rawhide host

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1387621

[ 3 ] Bug #1381538 - NameError: global name 'AnsibleError' is not

defined

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381538

[ 4 ] Bug #1390650 - CVE-2016-8614 ansible: Improper verification of key

fingerprints in apt_key module [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390650

[ 5 ] Bug #1390646 - CVE-2016-8628 ansible: Command injection by compromised

server via ansible_ssh_executable or ssh_args [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390646

[ 6 ] Bug #1390564 - ansible-2.2.0.0 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390564

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ansible' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

