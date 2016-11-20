Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Ansible
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Ansible
ID: FEDORA-2016-3ccb098630
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 20. November 2016, 13:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8628
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8614

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : ansible
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.2.0.0
Release     : 3.fc25
URL         : http://ansible.com
Summary     : SSH-based configuration management, deployment, and task
 execution system
Description :

Ansible is a radically simple model-driven configuration management,
multi-node deployment, and remote task execution system. Ansible works
over SSH and does not require any software or daemons to be installed
on remote nodes. Extension modules can be written in any language and
are transferred to managed machines automatically.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Add patch to fix dnf module groupinstall handling  ----  Update to new ansible
2.2 version.   For full changes see:
https://github.com/ansible/ansible/blob/stable-2.2/CHANGELOG.md
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1388531 - [Errno 25] Inappropriate ioctl for device
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388531
  [ 2 ] Bug #1387621 - dnf module doesn't work with a rawhide host
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1387621
  [ 3 ] Bug #1381538 - NameError: global name 'AnsibleError' is not
 defined
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381538
  [ 4 ] Bug #1390650 - CVE-2016-8614 ansible: Improper verification of key
 fingerprints in apt_key module [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390650
  [ 5 ] Bug #1390646 - CVE-2016-8628 ansible: Command injection by compromised
 server via ansible_ssh_executable or ssh_args [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390646
  [ 6 ] Bug #1390564 - ansible-2.2.0.0 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390564
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ansible' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Li­nu­xCon wird zum Open Sour­ce Sum­mit

4
Goog­le Pixel nutzt ex­t4-Ver­schlüs­selung

3
OpenSu­se Leap 42.2 für Po­wer­PC vor­ge­stellt

0
De­bi­an möch­te seine Com­mu­ni­ty bes­ser ken­nen­ler­nen

7
Oc­ta­ve 4.2.0 er­schie­nen

14
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

22
Mi­cro­soft tritt der Linux Foun­da­ti­on bei

1
Steam­VR für Linux in we­ni­gen Mo­na­ten

58
Open­suse Leap 42.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

16
Aus­blick auf Ubu­ntu 17.04 und dar­über hin­aus
 
Werbung