Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in dracut
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in dracut
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-cc5006bef7
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 20. November 2016, 13:58
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8637
Originalnachricht
Name : dracut
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 044
Release : 78.fc25
URL : https://dracut.wiki.kernel.org/
Summary : Initramfs generator using udev
Description :
dracut contains tools to create a bootable initramfs for 2.6 Linux kernels.
Unlike existing implementations, dracut does hard-code as little as possible
into the initramfs. dracut contains various modules which are driven by the
event-based udev. Having root on MD, DM, LVM2, LUKS is supported as well as
NFS, iSCSI, NBD, FCoE with the dracut-network package.
Update Information:
- fixed permissions of initramfs file, if microcode is prepended
(CVE-2016-8637)
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1392435 - CVE-2016-8637 dracut: Local information disclosure of
initramfs when early cpio is used [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392435
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade dracut' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
