Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in dracut

dracut contains tools to create a bootable initramfs for 2.6 Linux kernels.

Unlike existing implementations, dracut does hard-code as little as possible

into the initramfs. dracut contains various modules which are driven by the

event-based udev. Having root on MD, DM, LVM2, LUKS is supported as well as

NFS, iSCSI, NBD, FCoE with the dracut-network package.



- fixed permissions of initramfs file, if microcode is prepended

(CVE-2016-8637)

[ 1 ] Bug #1392435 - CVE-2016-8637 dracut: Local information disclosure of

initramfs when early cpio is used [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392435

