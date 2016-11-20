Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
ID: FEDORA-2016-15cf686c8d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 20. November 2016, 14:03
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8867

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : docker
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.12.3
Release     : 6.git9a594b9.fc25
URL         : https://github.com/projectatomic/docker
Summary     : Automates deployment of containerized applications
Description :
Docker is an open-source engine that automates the deployment of any
application as a lightweight, portable, self-sufficient container that will
run virtually anywhere.

Docker containers can encapsulate any payload, and will run consistently on
and between virtually any server. The same container that a developer builds
and tests on a laptop will run at scale, in production*, on VMs, bare-metal
servers, OpenStack clusters, public instances, or combinations of the above.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

built docker @projectatomic/docker-1.12 commit 9a594b9  ----  built docker
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
ChangeLog:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1390104 - CVE-2016-8867: ambient capability usage in containers
 (privilege escalation)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390104
  [ 2 ] Bug #1390766 - Spec file changes required for docker-storage-setup
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390766
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade docker' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
