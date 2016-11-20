|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in sudo
|Name:
|Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in sudo
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-3a0df9e256
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 20. November 2016, 14:07
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7076
Originalnachricht
Name : sudo
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.8.18p1
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.courtesan.com/sudo/
Summary : Allows restricted root access for specified users
Description :
Sudo (superuser do) allows a system administrator to give certain
users (or groups of users) the ability to run some (or all) commands
as root while logging all commands and arguments. Sudo operates on a
per-command basis. It is not a replacement for the shell. Features
include: the ability to restrict what commands a user may run on a
per-host basis, copious logging of each command (providing a clear
audit trail of who did what), a configurable timeout of the sudo
command, and the ability to use the same configuration file (sudoers)
on many different machines.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
- update to 1.8.18p1 - fixes CVE-2016-7076
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1384982 - CVE-2016-7076 sudo: noexec bypass via wordexp()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384982
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade sudo' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
