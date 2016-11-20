Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : kernelProduct : Fedora 25Version : 4.8.8Release : 300.fc25URL : http://www.kernel.org/Summary : The Linux kernelDescription :The kernel meta package--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:The 4.8.8 stable update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1393904 - CVE-2016-8645 kernel: a BUG() statement can be hit in net/ipv4/tcp_input.c https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393904--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys