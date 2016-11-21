Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Imlib2

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--w35Hbnx5WOnVkxFkvpXeAs6agKupnOjVi

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="gKQgCNfKl2rh5XDM5jHBHB0iNtUhs0J9K"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <97157aa7-7af1-df74-8a8f-108174bbb0f6@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201611-12 ] imlib2: Multiple vulnerabilities



--gKQgCNfKl2rh5XDM5jHBHB0iNtUhs0J9K

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------8DD636AC297455159BBF3E10"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------8DD636AC297455159BBF3E10

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-12

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: imlib2: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 20, 2016

Bugs: #572884, #578810, #580038

ID: 201611-12



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in imlib2, the worst of which

allows for the remote execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



imlib2 is an advanced replacement for image manipulation libraries such

as libXpm. It is utilized by numerous programs, including gkrellm and

several window managers, to display images.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-libs/imlib2 < 1.4.9 >= 1.4.9



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in imlib2. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted image

file using an application linked against imlib2, possibly resulting in

execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process or a

Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All imlib2 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/imlib2-1.4.9"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9762

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9762

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-9763

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9763

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-9764

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9764

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4024

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4024



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-12



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------8DD636AC297455159BBF3E10

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-12

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: imlib2: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 20, 2016

Bugs: #572884, #578810, #580038

ID: 201611-12



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in imlib2, the worst of which

allows for the remote execution of arbitrary code.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



imlib2 is an advanced replacement for image manipulation libraries such

as libXpm. It is utilized by numerous programs, including gkrellm and

several window managers, to display images.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-libs/imlib2 < 1.4.9 >=3D

1=

=2E4.9=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in imlib2. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted image

file using an application linked against imlib2, possibly resulting in

execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process or a

Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All imlib2 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dmedia-libs/imlib2-1.4.9"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9762

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-9762">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-9762</a>

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-9763

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-9763">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-9763</a>

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-9764

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-9764">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-9764</a>

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4024

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4024">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-4024</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201611-12">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-12</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------8DD636AC297455159BBF3E10--



--gKQgCNfKl2rh5XDM5jHBHB0iNtUhs0J9K--



--w35Hbnx5WOnVkxFkvpXeAs6agKupnOjVi

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYMh7PXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/bTYP/0YPe3z3fVZNSbJ0ko8EhG/S

ARSFo+9SLzYWMxb5P95AJc1peZGs2BOFAIQqOwNHh4gDgAZ8G0k7OP6TJhirkrwR

W/tx170z9pCGX7mhaYuR1jj1BkN0EjRyZ+Wed/zMU08L8Hgd5CLFx2uRgPxB1BQ2

OHj0knvbUKCxBZfeG3KoTpiunf/yqED+fDwOT4/MiVMdGFGi5bWU0hI1w18WnfNn

JL72rIyjywLO/rkGlm7bgzgFnyna+xBoWj2tWJzMPZVBPqoDnqJ41Fqirnrz6PVE

6XBUsDM6qoQXe0QsvdarqaYZcMOTqVMVf+jI8lOs51NbYQI7g60lxqIgNNrMfVDR

hqSY0+e3VexGyIDeb87Yt2SzL/0SVkI2kKy3bWOorsB5pQuTS2l3Y32isA/yrcrv

agiViEoBdTaNWDCwOnYzN4USpvfidYPFBvR/HILjpmUZHBGU5WpQLZZ0hRUGqqRA

4MnQB7u1mmwfjgHML/K3VIH0mWltvly1D66nfQbLTyEFUWhWz9eL1dl+eVfs7lx+

IZqkvIsKyHM3gjW0+uCOoYHBI9TWP08BCwXmmLjevz6JXIoOG+XmMvesdBmKv6IT

YzpYt9RQlccWMx9Q0+b1fl7+KiZ7/5LAZj1tXXpgC4PtPMfvO6rdbNwN8aBDb27C

b/F75DeepNJT3AZ0KUX7

=3opZ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--w35Hbnx5WOnVkxFkvpXeAs6agKupnOjVi--

