Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Imlib2
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: imlib2: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 20, 2016
Bugs: #572884, #578810, #580038
ID: 201611-12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in imlib2, the worst of which
allows for the remote execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
imlib2 is an advanced replacement for image manipulation libraries such
as libXpm. It is utilized by numerous programs, including gkrellm and
several window managers, to display images.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-libs/imlib2 < 1.4.9 >= 1.4.9
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in imlib2. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted image
file using an application linked against imlib2, possibly resulting in
execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process or a
Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All imlib2 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/imlib2-1.4.9"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9762
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9762
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-9763
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9763
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-9764
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9764
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4024
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4024
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-12
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
