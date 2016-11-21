Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mongoDB

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--CWq6MKlX135LdsSKi0p2MnbshIW0uq1D1

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="jn9pmpt8gECm00MfBKdobTXXxd48ps1eq"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <29629f82-74ee-a700-e54b-12a379638ea6@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201611-13 ] MongoDB: Denial of Service



--jn9pmpt8gECm00MfBKdobTXXxd48ps1eq

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------40EAD3051E5ECD7228F7F5C9"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------40EAD3051E5ECD7228F7F5C9

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-13

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: MongoDB: Denial of Service

Date: November 20, 2016

Bugs: #542880

ID: 201611-13



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in MongoDB can lead to a Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



MongoDB (from "humongous") is a scalable, high-performance, open

source, schema-free, document-oriented database.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-db/mongodb < 2.4.13 >= 2.4.13



Description

===========



MongoDB's 'mongod' server fails to validate some cases of malformed

BSON.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could send a specially crafted BSON request possibly

resulting in a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All MongoDB users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mongodb-2.4.13"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-1609

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1609



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-13



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------40EAD3051E5ECD7228F7F5C9

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-13

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: MongoDB: Denial of Service

Date: November 20, 2016

Bugs: #542880

ID: 201611-13



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A vulnerability in MongoDB can lead to a Denial of Service condition.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



MongoDB (from "humongous") is a scalable, high-performance, open

source, schema-free, document-oriented database.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-db/mongodb < 2.4.13 >=3D

2.=

4.13=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



MongoDB's 'mongod' server fails to validate some cases of malformed

BSON.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker could send a specially crafted BSON request possibly

resulting in a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All MongoDB users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Ddev-db/mongodb-2.4.13"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-1609

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-1609">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

15-1609</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201611-13">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-13</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------40EAD3051E5ECD7228F7F5C9--



--jn9pmpt8gECm00MfBKdobTXXxd48ps1eq--



--CWq6MKlX135LdsSKi0p2MnbshIW0uq1D1

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYMh80XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/EM8P/RZTzmTd9l+DDrcEPPz2aHKs

W2pp906TbKkQJ9MVLDmjjev2fKMYffk7XyjWs4R/k2fNzT7wDaw1kuKbm3SAAJF1

LEHg9P+jhiSgrf1kPBzS+ZaCSEGUJRJCg4dweHMmMEqBVHVzc3uZoJeXJc8H4qY5

QbzuaIHDwI1UFE483TTkMAJosWCesMCeJDOPKvvTD1v0l8XF/31P1a2PCgJ/byiA

IZ6b4Q4GNQRSBiwKB6dwJDJU6xO/qIN8a3tkkkZiKCVNBKJFLfURDxP85Xsxotdu

hFtFK1kj5SqGf1h6Z22CJgYWcxqMrQiR7MHuPDKwhpk1b9he+debdhi3a9b1sOnd

EhdOuliGmQdBlKE6rQ26aYKadvzPM5nB1O4B0G94/ZzGM0CamHHjsThyRrjUeKMR

ixETAT6RUfQpe9QCfSykeoCpTBIpo/zIgHQIUG4Af3dgjpSaMDHUtDvUdaUp40V6

dAChArLIn9opf3bXc7UCnHzVFxBefdD6cwlG6AFwzEgHs6uHw0j+s4irpbWj2rYT

ioJgxWHSPNZS5bQq+6L+bvrpgEQE9EnQFf0yqo/+vJr+0shAhSzG51oyW05bKC/b

jPonrlJSK5qg5fUlERXJVAzdysAjtqsk4x/xLnG4bzorZtUJnFWUR0+QKtkFjep7

2A6g75JCtTH8OO/gpBop

=yQLR

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--CWq6MKlX135LdsSKi0p2MnbshIW0uq1D1--

