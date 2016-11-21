Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mongoDB
Name: Denial of Service in mongoDB
ID: 201611-13
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 21. November 2016, 07:05
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1609

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--CWq6MKlX135LdsSKi0p2MnbshIW0uq1D1
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="jn9pmpt8gECm00MfBKdobTXXxd48ps1eq"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <29629f82-74ee-a700-e54b-12a379638ea6@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-13 ] MongoDB: Denial of Service

--jn9pmpt8gECm00MfBKdobTXXxd48ps1eq
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
 boundary="------------40EAD3051E5ECD7228F7F5C9"

This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------40EAD3051E5ECD7228F7F5C9
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-13
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: MongoDB: Denial of Service
     Date: November 20, 2016
     Bugs: #542880
       ID: 201611-13

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in MongoDB can lead to a Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

MongoDB (from "humongous") is a scalable, high-performance, open
source, schema-free, document-oriented database.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-db/mongodb               < 2.4.13                  >= 2.4.13 

Description
===========

MongoDB's 'mongod' server fails to validate some cases of malformed
BSON.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could send a specially crafted BSON request possibly
resulting in a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All MongoDB users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mongodb-2.4.13"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-1609
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1609

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-13

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--------------40EAD3051E5ECD7228F7F5C9--

--jn9pmpt8gECm00MfBKdobTXXxd48ps1eq--

--CWq6MKlX135LdsSKi0p2MnbshIW0uq1D1
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

