
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mongoDB
|Name:
|Denial of Service in mongoDB
|ID:
|201611-13
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 21. November 2016, 07:05
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1609

Originalnachricht

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <29629f82-74ee-a700-e54b-12a379638ea6@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-13 ] MongoDB: Denial of Service
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-13
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: MongoDB: Denial of Service
Date: November 20, 2016
Bugs: #542880
ID: 201611-13
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in MongoDB can lead to a Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
MongoDB (from "humongous") is a scalable, high-performance, open
source, schema-free, document-oriented database.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-db/mongodb < 2.4.13 >= 2.4.13
Description
===========
MongoDB's 'mongod' server fails to validate some cases of malformed
BSON.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could send a specially crafted BSON request possibly
resulting in a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All MongoDB users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mongodb-2.4.13"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-1609
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1609
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-13
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

|