Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MIT Kerberos 5

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-14

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: MIT Kerberos 5: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 20, 2016

Bugs: #564304

ID: 201611-14



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MIT Kerberos 5, the

worst of which may allow remote attackers to cause Denial of Service.



Background

==========



MIT Kerberos 5 is a suite of applications that implement the Kerberos

network protocol.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-crypt/mit-krb5 < 1.13.2-r2 >= 1.13.2-r2



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MIT Kerberos 5. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All MIT Kerberos 5 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=app-crypt/mit-krb5-1.13.2-r2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2695

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2695

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-2696

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2696

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-2697

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2697



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-14



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





