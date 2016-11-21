|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MIT Kerberos 5
Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in MIT Kerberos 5
ID:
|201611-14
Distribution:
|Gentoo
Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
Datum:
|Mo, 21. November 2016, 07:02
Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2695
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2697
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2696
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-14
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: MIT Kerberos 5: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 20, 2016
Bugs: #564304
ID: 201611-14
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MIT Kerberos 5, the
worst of which may allow remote attackers to cause Denial of Service.
Background
==========
MIT Kerberos 5 is a suite of applications that implement the Kerberos
network protocol.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-crypt/mit-krb5 < 1.13.2-r2 >= 1.13.2-r2
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MIT Kerberos 5. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All MIT Kerberos 5 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=app-crypt/mit-krb5-1.13.2-r2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2695
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2695
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-2696
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2696
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-2697
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2697
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-14
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|