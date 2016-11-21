Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MIT Kerberos 5
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MIT Kerberos 5
ID: 201611-14
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 21. November 2016, 07:02
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2695
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2697
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2696

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-14 ] MIT Kerberos 5: Multiple vulnerabilities

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-14
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: MIT Kerberos 5: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 20, 2016
     Bugs: #564304
       ID: 201611-14

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MIT Kerberos 5, the
worst of which may allow remote attackers to cause Denial of Service.

Background
==========

MIT Kerberos 5 is a suite of applications that implement the Kerberos
network protocol.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-crypt/mit-krb5         < 1.13.2-r2              >= 1.13.2-r2 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MIT Kerberos 5. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All MIT Kerberos 5 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=app-crypt/mit-krb5-1.13.2-r2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2695
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2695
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-2696
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2696
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-2697
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2697

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-14

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


