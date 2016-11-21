Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHP
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2866-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2
Datum: Mo, 21. November 2016, 16:27
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9137

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2866-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1008029 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9137
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:


   This update for php5 fixes the following issues:

   * CVE-2016-9137: Fixed a use after free in unserialize() in curl file
     deserialization [boo#1008029]


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1338=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php5-5.6.1-86.1
      apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-bcmath-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-bz2-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-calendar-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-ctype-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-curl-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-curl-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-dba-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-dba-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-debugsource-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-devel-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-dom-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-dom-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-enchant-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-exif-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-exif-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-fastcgi-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-fileinfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-firebird-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-firebird-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-fpm-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-ftp-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-gd-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-gd-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-gettext-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-gmp-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-iconv-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-imap-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-imap-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-intl-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-intl-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-json-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-json-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-ldap-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-mbstring-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-mcrypt-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-mssql-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-mssql-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-mysql-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-odbc-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-opcache-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-openssl-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-pcntl-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-pdo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-pgsql-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-phar-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-phar-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-posix-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-posix-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-pspell-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-readline-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-readline-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-shmop-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-snmp-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-soap-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-soap-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-sockets-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-sqlite-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-suhosin-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-sysvmsg-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-sysvsem-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-sysvshm-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-tidy-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-tidy-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-tokenizer-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-wddx-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-xmlreader-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-xmlrpc-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-xmlwriter-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-xsl-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-zip-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-zip-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-zlib-5.6.1-86.1
      php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):

      php5-pear-5.6.1-86.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9137.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008029

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
