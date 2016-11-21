Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHP

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2866-1

Rating: important

References: #1008029

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9137

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:





This update for php5 fixes the following issues:



* CVE-2016-9137: Fixed a use after free in unserialize() in curl file

deserialization [boo#1008029]





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1338=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



apache2-mod_php5-5.6.1-86.1

apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-5.6.1-86.1

php5-bcmath-5.6.1-86.1

php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-bz2-5.6.1-86.1

php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-calendar-5.6.1-86.1

php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-ctype-5.6.1-86.1

php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-curl-5.6.1-86.1

php5-curl-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-dba-5.6.1-86.1

php5-dba-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-debugsource-5.6.1-86.1

php5-devel-5.6.1-86.1

php5-dom-5.6.1-86.1

php5-dom-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-enchant-5.6.1-86.1

php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-exif-5.6.1-86.1

php5-exif-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-fastcgi-5.6.1-86.1

php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-fileinfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-firebird-5.6.1-86.1

php5-firebird-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-fpm-5.6.1-86.1

php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-ftp-5.6.1-86.1

php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-gd-5.6.1-86.1

php5-gd-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-gettext-5.6.1-86.1

php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-gmp-5.6.1-86.1

php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-iconv-5.6.1-86.1

php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-imap-5.6.1-86.1

php5-imap-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-intl-5.6.1-86.1

php5-intl-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-json-5.6.1-86.1

php5-json-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-ldap-5.6.1-86.1

php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-mbstring-5.6.1-86.1

php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-mcrypt-5.6.1-86.1

php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-mssql-5.6.1-86.1

php5-mssql-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-mysql-5.6.1-86.1

php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-odbc-5.6.1-86.1

php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-opcache-5.6.1-86.1

php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-openssl-5.6.1-86.1

php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-pcntl-5.6.1-86.1

php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-pdo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-pgsql-5.6.1-86.1

php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-phar-5.6.1-86.1

php5-phar-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-posix-5.6.1-86.1

php5-posix-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-pspell-5.6.1-86.1

php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-readline-5.6.1-86.1

php5-readline-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-shmop-5.6.1-86.1

php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-snmp-5.6.1-86.1

php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-soap-5.6.1-86.1

php5-soap-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-sockets-5.6.1-86.1

php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-sqlite-5.6.1-86.1

php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-suhosin-5.6.1-86.1

php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-sysvmsg-5.6.1-86.1

php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-sysvsem-5.6.1-86.1

php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-sysvshm-5.6.1-86.1

php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-tidy-5.6.1-86.1

php5-tidy-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-tokenizer-5.6.1-86.1

php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-wddx-5.6.1-86.1

php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-xmlreader-5.6.1-86.1

php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-xmlrpc-5.6.1-86.1

php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-xmlwriter-5.6.1-86.1

php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-xsl-5.6.1-86.1

php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-zip-5.6.1-86.1

php5-zip-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1

php5-zlib-5.6.1-86.1

php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.6.1-86.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):



php5-pear-5.6.1-86.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9137.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008029



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

