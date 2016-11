Sicherheit: Denial of Service in ipsilon

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: ipsilon security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2809-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2809.html

Issue date: 2016-11-21

CVE Names: CVE-2016-8638

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for ipsilon is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch



3. Description:



The ipsilon packages provide the Ipsilon identity provider service for

federated single sign-on (SSO). Ipsilon links authentication providers and

applications or utilities to allow for SSO. It includes a server and

utilities to configure Apache-based service providers.



Security Fix(es):



* A vulnerability was found in ipsilon in the SAML2 provider's handling of

sessions. An attacker able to hit the logout URL could determine what

service providers other users are logged in to and terminate their

sessions. (CVE-2016-8638)



This issue was discovered by Patrick Uiterwijk (Red Hat) and Howard

Johnson.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1392829 - CVE-2016-8638 ipsilon: DoS via logging out all open SAML2 sessions



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

ipsilon-1.0.0-13.el7_3.src.rpm



noarch:

ipsilon-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-authform-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-authgssapi-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-authldap-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-base-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-client-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-filesystem-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-infosssd-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-persona-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-saml2-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-saml2-base-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

ipsilon-tools-ipa-1.0.0-13.el7_3.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8638

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

