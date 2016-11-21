Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3131-1

November 21, 2016



imagemagick vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in ImageMagick.



Software Description:

- imagemagick: Image manipulation programs and library



Details:



It was discovered that ImageMagick incorrectly handled certain malformed

image files. If a user or automated system using ImageMagick were tricked

into opening a specially crafted image, an attacker could exploit this to

cause a denial of service or possibly execute code with the privileges of

the user invoking the program.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

imagemagick 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1

imagemagick-6.q16 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1

libmagick++-6.q16-5v5 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1

libmagickcore-6.q16-2 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1

libmagickcore-6.q16-2-extra 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

imagemagick 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2

imagemagick-6.q16 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2

libmagick++-6.q16-5v5 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2

libmagickcore-6.q16-2 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2

libmagickcore-6.q16-2-extra 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

imagemagick 8:6.7.7.10-6ubuntu3.2

libmagick++5 8:6.7.7.10-6ubuntu3.2

libmagickcore5 8:6.7.7.10-6ubuntu3.2

libmagickcore5-extra 8:6.7.7.10-6ubuntu3.2



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

imagemagick 8:6.6.9.7-5ubuntu3.5

libmagick++4 8:6.6.9.7-5ubuntu3.5

libmagickcore4 8:6.6.9.7-5ubuntu3.5

libmagickcore4-extra 8:6.6.9.7-5ubuntu3.5



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3131-1

CVE-2014-8354, CVE-2014-8355, CVE-2014-8562, CVE-2014-8716,

CVE-2014-9805, CVE-2014-9806, CVE-2014-9807, CVE-2014-9808,

CVE-2014-9809, CVE-2014-9810, CVE-2014-9811, CVE-2014-9812,

CVE-2014-9813, CVE-2014-9814, CVE-2014-9815, CVE-2014-9816,

CVE-2014-9817, CVE-2014-9818, CVE-2014-9819, CVE-2014-9820,

CVE-2014-9821, CVE-2014-9822, CVE-2014-9823, CVE-2014-9826,

CVE-2014-9828, CVE-2014-9829, CVE-2014-9830, CVE-2014-9831,

CVE-2014-9833, CVE-2014-9834, CVE-2014-9835, CVE-2014-9836,

CVE-2014-9837, CVE-2014-9838, CVE-2014-9839, CVE-2014-9840,

CVE-2014-9841, CVE-2014-9843, CVE-2014-9844, CVE-2014-9845,



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/imagemagick/8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/imagemagick/8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/imagemagick/8:6.7.7.10-6ubuntu3.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/imagemagick/8:6.6.9.7-5ubuntu3.5







