Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3131-1
November 21, 2016
imagemagick vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in ImageMagick.
Software Description:
- imagemagick: Image manipulation programs and library
Details:
It was discovered that ImageMagick incorrectly handled certain malformed
image files. If a user or automated system using ImageMagick were tricked
into opening a specially crafted image, an attacker could exploit this to
cause a denial of service or possibly execute code with the privileges of
the user invoking the program.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
imagemagick 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1
imagemagick-6.q16 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1
libmagick++-6.q16-5v5 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1
libmagickcore-6.q16-2 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1
libmagickcore-6.q16-2-extra 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
imagemagick 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2
imagemagick-6.q16 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2
libmagick++-6.q16-5v5 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2
libmagickcore-6.q16-2 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2
libmagickcore-6.q16-2-extra 8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
imagemagick 8:6.7.7.10-6ubuntu3.2
libmagick++5 8:6.7.7.10-6ubuntu3.2
libmagickcore5 8:6.7.7.10-6ubuntu3.2
libmagickcore5-extra 8:6.7.7.10-6ubuntu3.2
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
imagemagick 8:6.6.9.7-5ubuntu3.5
libmagick++4 8:6.6.9.7-5ubuntu3.5
libmagickcore4 8:6.6.9.7-5ubuntu3.5
libmagickcore4-extra 8:6.6.9.7-5ubuntu3.5
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3131-1
CVE-2014-8354, CVE-2014-8355, CVE-2014-8562, CVE-2014-8716,
CVE-2014-9805, CVE-2014-9806, CVE-2014-9807, CVE-2014-9808,
CVE-2014-9809, CVE-2014-9810, CVE-2014-9811, CVE-2014-9812,
CVE-2014-9813, CVE-2014-9814, CVE-2014-9815, CVE-2014-9816,
CVE-2014-9817, CVE-2014-9818, CVE-2014-9819, CVE-2014-9820,
CVE-2014-9821, CVE-2014-9822, CVE-2014-9823, CVE-2014-9826,
CVE-2014-9828, CVE-2014-9829, CVE-2014-9830, CVE-2014-9831,
CVE-2014-9833, CVE-2014-9834, CVE-2014-9835, CVE-2014-9836,
CVE-2014-9837, CVE-2014-9838, CVE-2014-9839, CVE-2014-9840,
CVE-2014-9841, CVE-2014-9843, CVE-2014-9844, CVE-2014-9845,
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/imagemagick/8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu8.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/imagemagick/8:6.8.9.9-7ubuntu5.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/imagemagick/8:6.7.7.10-6ubuntu3.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/imagemagick/8:6.6.9.7-5ubuntu3.5
