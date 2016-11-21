|
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in tar
|Name:
|Überschreiben von Dateien in tar
|ID:
|USN-3132-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mo, 21. November 2016, 22:04
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6321
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3132-1
November 21, 2016
tar vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
tar could be made to overwrite files.
Software Description:
- tar: GNU version of the tar archiving utility
Details:
Harry Sintonen discovered that tar incorrectly handled extracting files
when path names are specified on the command line. If a user or automated
system were tricked into processing a specially crafted archive, an
attacker could possibly overwrite arbitrary files.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
tar 1.29b-1ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
tar 1.28-2.1ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
tar 1.27.1-1ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
tar 1.26-4ubuntu1.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3132-1
CVE-2016-6321
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.29b-1ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.28-2.1ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.27.1-1ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.26-4ubuntu1.1
|
|