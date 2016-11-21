Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in tar

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Marc Deslauriers

[USN-3132-1] tar vulnerability



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3132-1

November 21, 2016



tar vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



tar could be made to overwrite files.



Software Description:

- tar: GNU version of the tar archiving utility



Details:



Harry Sintonen discovered that tar incorrectly handled extracting files

when path names are specified on the command line. If a user or automated

system were tricked into processing a specially crafted archive, an

attacker could possibly overwrite arbitrary files.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

tar 1.29b-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

tar 1.28-2.1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

tar 1.27.1-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

tar 1.26-4ubuntu1.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3132-1

CVE-2016-6321



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.29b-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.28-2.1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.27.1-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.26-4ubuntu1.1







