Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in tar
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Überschreiben von Dateien in tar
ID: USN-3132-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mo, 21. November 2016, 22:04
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6321

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============5419550926199227528==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="VSXwUq5gkbuPnkScjWDqf8RX1s9hg406q"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--VSXwUq5gkbuPnkScjWDqf8RX1s9hg406q
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="R8rw8JR2fKvdi7tUUmWKfH5LTDemk4HK6"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <50ffdb13-554a-3d05-d4a0-64cc628ce650@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3132-1] tar vulnerability

--R8rw8JR2fKvdi7tUUmWKfH5LTDemk4HK6
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3132-1
November 21, 2016

tar vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

tar could be made to overwrite files.

Software Description:
- tar: GNU version of the tar archiving utility

Details:

Harry Sintonen discovered that tar incorrectly handled extracting files
when path names are specified on the command line. If a user or automated
system were tricked into processing a specially crafted archive, an
attacker could possibly overwrite arbitrary files.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  tar                             1.29b-1ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  tar                             1.28-2.1ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  tar                             1.27.1-1ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  tar                             1.26-4ubuntu1.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3132-1
  CVE-2016-6321

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.29b-1ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.28-2.1ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.27.1-1ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tar/1.26-4ubuntu1.1



--R8rw8JR2fKvdi7tUUmWKfH5LTDemk4HK6--

--VSXwUq5gkbuPnkScjWDqf8RX1s9hg406q
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=5dDl
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--VSXwUq5gkbuPnkScjWDqf8RX1s9hg406q--


--===============5419550926199227528==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============5419550926199227528==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Frank­reichs Ge­setz­ge­ber er­mun­tern zum Ein­satz frei­er Soft­ware

8
Neues Leben für Ta­bel­len­kal­ku­la­ti­on GNU Oleo

0
CeBIT 2017: Open Sour­ce Forum sucht nach Bei­trä­g­en

3
KDE Ap­p­li­ca­ti­ons 16.12 als Beta er­schie­nen

11
Wi­ki­pe­dia mit über zwei Mil­lio­nen Ar­ti­keln

0
Li­nu­xCon wird zum Open Sour­ce Sum­mit

6
Goog­le Pixel nutzt ex­t4-Ver­schlüs­selung

7
OpenSu­se Leap 42.2 für Po­wer­PC vor­ge­stellt

0
De­bi­an möch­te seine Com­mu­ni­ty bes­ser ken­nen­ler­nen

7
Oc­ta­ve 4.2.0 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung