Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tomcat7

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3721-1
November 21, 2016

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

November 21, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : tomcat7

CVE ID : CVE-2016-0762 CVE-2016-5018 CVE-2016-6794 CVE-2016-6796

CVE-2016-6797

Debian Bug : 841655 842662 842663 842664 842665 842666



Multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Tomcat

servlet and JSP engine, which may result in possible timing attacks to

determine valid user names, bypass of the SecurityManager, disclosure of

system properties, unrestricted access to global resources, arbitrary

file overwrites, and potentially escalation of privileges.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 7.0.56-3+deb8u5.



We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat7 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

