Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tomcat7
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in tomcat7
|ID:
|DSA-3721-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mo, 21. November 2016, 22:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5018
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6794
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0762
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6796
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6797
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3721-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
November 21, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : tomcat7
CVE ID : CVE-2016-0762 CVE-2016-5018 CVE-2016-6794 CVE-2016-6796
CVE-2016-6797
Debian Bug : 841655 842662 842663 842664 842665 842666
Multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Tomcat
servlet and JSP engine, which may result in possible timing attacks to
determine valid user names, bypass of the SecurityManager, disclosure of
system properties, unrestricted access to global resources, arbitrary
file overwrites, and potentially escalation of privileges.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 7.0.56-3+deb8u5.
We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat7 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=N2n9
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|