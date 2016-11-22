Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in poppler
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in poppler
ID: 201611-15
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 22. November 2016, 13:19
Referenzen: http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8868

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--FfdfEWLBQ2p2GOKEFa9IhPMC7Mpp1Il9U
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="B8F3vAiMIK9qJmXPAOkkeBgHpCOPVvSOC"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <1ed04497-c723-4d21-9443-70325e74960d@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-15 ] Poppler: Multiple vulnerabilities

--B8F3vAiMIK9qJmXPAOkkeBgHpCOPVvSOC
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
 boundary="------------B2913CC3017DF4B90439D6BF"

This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------B2913CC3017DF4B90439D6BF
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Poppler: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 22, 2016
     Bugs: #542220, #579752
       ID: 201611-15

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Poppler, the worst of which
allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Poppler is a PDF rendering library based on the xpdf-3.0 code base.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-text/poppler             < 0.42.0                  >= 0.42.0 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Poppler. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted PDF
using Poppler, possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with
the privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Poppler users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-text/poppler-0.42.0"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8868
      http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8868

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-15

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--------------B2913CC3017DF4B90439D6BF
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

<html>
  <head>

    <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Dutf=
-8">
  </head>
  <body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
    <p>
      <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Du=
tf-8">
    </p>
    <pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
 font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
 =
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           <a
 class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Poppler: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 22, 2016
     Bugs: #542220, #579752
       ID: 201611-15

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Poppler, the worst of which
allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Poppler is a PDF rendering library based on the xpdf-3.0 code base.

Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-text/poppler             &lt; 0.42.0                  &gt;=3D
 0.=
42.0=20

Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Poppler. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted PDF
using Poppler, possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with
the privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

All Poppler users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 "&gt;=3Dapp-text/poppler-0.42.0"

References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8868
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://web.nvd.nist.gov/=
view/vuln/detail?vulnId=3DCVE-2015-8868">http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vul=
n/detail?vulnId=3DCVE-2015-8868</a>

Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201611-15">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-15</a>

Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
 href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.

License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
  </body>
</html>

--------------B2913CC3017DF4B90439D6BF--

--B8F3vAiMIK9qJmXPAOkkeBgHpCOPVvSOC--

--FfdfEWLBQ2p2GOKEFa9IhPMC7Mpp1Il9U
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=Llba
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--FfdfEWLBQ2p2GOKEFa9IhPMC7Mpp1Il9U--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

4
Vutuv will Al­ter­na­ti­ve zu Lin­ke­dIn und Xing sein

0
Linux Spie­le-Ad­vents­ka­len­der an­ge­kün­digt

3
Tails stellt 32-Bit-Ver­si­on ein

3
Frank­reichs Ge­setz­ge­ber er­mun­tern zum Ein­satz frei­er Soft­ware

13
Neues Leben für Ta­bel­len­kal­ku­la­ti­on GNU Oleo

0
CeBIT 2017: Open Sour­ce Forum sucht nach Bei­trä­g­en

3
KDE Ap­p­li­ca­ti­ons 16.12 als Beta er­schie­nen

11
Wi­ki­pe­dia mit über zwei Mil­lio­nen Ar­ti­keln

0
Li­nu­xCon wird zum Open Sour­ce Sum­mit
 
Werbung