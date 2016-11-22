|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in poppler
Name:
Mehrere Probleme in poppler
ID:
201611-15
Distribution:
Gentoo
Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
Datum:
Di, 22. November 2016, 13:19
Referenzen:
http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8868
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Poppler: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 22, 2016
Bugs: #542220, #579752
ID: 201611-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Poppler, the worst of which
allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Poppler is a PDF rendering library based on the xpdf-3.0 code base.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-text/poppler < 0.42.0 >= 0.42.0
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Poppler. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted PDF
using Poppler, possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with
the privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Poppler users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-text/poppler-0.42.0"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8868
http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8868
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-15
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|