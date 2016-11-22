Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in poppler

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-15

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Poppler: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 22, 2016

Bugs: #542220, #579752

ID: 201611-15



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Poppler, the worst of which

allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Poppler is a PDF rendering library based on the xpdf-3.0 code base.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-text/poppler < 0.42.0 >= 0.42.0



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Poppler. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted PDF

using Poppler, possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with

the privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Poppler users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-text/poppler-0.42.0"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8868

http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8868



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-15



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





