Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-16

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 22, 2016

Bugs: #599416

ID: 201611-16



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,

the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer,

faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-client/chromium < 54.0.2840.100 >= 54.0.2840.100



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web

browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for

details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain

sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-54.0.2840.100"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5199

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5199

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5200

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5200

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5201

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5201

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5202

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5202



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-16



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





