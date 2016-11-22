Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: 201611-16
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 22. November 2016, 13:21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-16
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 22, 2016
     Bugs: #599416
       ID: 201611-16

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,
the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer,
faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-client/chromium      < 54.0.2840.100        >= 54.0.2840.100 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web
browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-54.0.2840.100"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5199
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5199
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5200
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5200
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5201
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5201
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5202
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5202

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-16

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


