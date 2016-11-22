Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in RPCBind
Name: Denial of Service in RPCBind
ID: 201611-17
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 22. November 2016, 13:24
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7236

Originalnachricht

 
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <76462f4e-d270-c993-f4ba-2364582b6a4b@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-17 ] RPCBind: Denial of Service

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-17
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: RPCBind: Denial of Service
     Date: November 22, 2016
     Bugs: #560990
       ID: 201611-17

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A buffer overflow in RPCBind might allow remote attackers to cause a
Denial of Service.

Background
==========

The RPCBind utility is a server that converts RPC program numbers into
universal addresses.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-nds/rpcbind             < 0.2.3-r1               >= 0.2.3-r1 

Description
===========

A use-after-free vulnerability was discovered in RPCBind's
svc_dodestroy function when trying to free a corrupted xprt->xp_netid
pointer.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All RPCBind users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-nds/rpcbind-0.2.3-r1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7236
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7236

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-17

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


