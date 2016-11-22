|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in RPCBind
|Name:
|Denial of Service in RPCBind
|ID:
|201611-17
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 22. November 2016, 13:24
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7236
|
Originalnachricht
|
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <76462f4e-d270-c993-f4ba-2364582b6a4b@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-17 ] RPCBind: Denial of Service
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-17
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: RPCBind: Denial of Service
Date: November 22, 2016
Bugs: #560990
ID: 201611-17
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A buffer overflow in RPCBind might allow remote attackers to cause a
Denial of Service.
Background
==========
The RPCBind utility is a server that converts RPC program numbers into
universal addresses.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-nds/rpcbind < 0.2.3-r1 >= 0.2.3-r1
Description
===========
A use-after-free vulnerability was discovered in RPCBind's
svc_dodestroy function when trying to free a corrupted xprt->xp_netid
pointer.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All RPCBind users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-nds/rpcbind-0.2.3-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7236
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7236
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-17
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|