Sicherheit: Denial of Service in RPCBind

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-17

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: RPCBind: Denial of Service

Date: November 22, 2016

Bugs: #560990

ID: 201611-17



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A buffer overflow in RPCBind might allow remote attackers to cause a

Denial of Service.



Background

==========



The RPCBind utility is a server that converts RPC program numbers into

universal addresses.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-nds/rpcbind < 0.2.3-r1 >= 0.2.3-r1



Description

===========



A use-after-free vulnerability was discovered in RPCBind's

svc_dodestroy function when trying to free a corrupted xprt->xp_netid

pointer.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All RPCBind users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-nds/rpcbind-0.2.3-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7236

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7236



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-17



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





