Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
ID: 201611-18
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 22. November 2016, 13:25
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-18
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Adobe Flash Player: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 22, 2016
     Bugs: #599204
       ID: 201611-18

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Adobe Flash Player, the
worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

The Adobe Flash Player is a renderer for the SWF file format, which is
commonly used to provide interactive websites.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-plugins/adobe-flash    < 23.0.0.207         *>= 11.2.202.644 
                                                        >= 23.0.0.207 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Adobe Flash Player.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Adobe Flash Player 23.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-23.0.0.205"

All Adobe Flash Player 11.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v
 ">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-11.2.202.635"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-7857
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7857
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7858
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7858
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7859
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7859
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7860
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7860
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7861
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7861
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-7862
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7862
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7863
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7863
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-7864
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7864
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-7865
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7865

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-18

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


