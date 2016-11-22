Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-18

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Adobe Flash Player: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 22, 2016

Bugs: #599204

ID: 201611-18



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Adobe Flash Player, the

worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



The Adobe Flash Player is a renderer for the SWF file format, which is

commonly used to provide interactive websites.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-plugins/adobe-flash < 23.0.0.207 *>= 11.2.202.644

>= 23.0.0.207



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Adobe Flash Player.

Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Adobe Flash Player 23.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-23.0.0.205"



All Adobe Flash Player 11.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v

">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-11.2.202.635"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-7857

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7857

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7858

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7858

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7859

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7859

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7860

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7860

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7861

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7861

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-7862

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7862

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7863

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7863

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-7864

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7864

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-7865

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7865



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-18



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





