Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|201611-18
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Di, 22. November 2016, 13:25
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-18
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Adobe Flash Player: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 22, 2016
Bugs: #599204
ID: 201611-18
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Adobe Flash Player, the
worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
The Adobe Flash Player is a renderer for the SWF file format, which is
commonly used to provide interactive websites.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-plugins/adobe-flash < 23.0.0.207 *>= 11.2.202.644
>= 23.0.0.207
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Adobe Flash Player.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Adobe Flash Player 23.x users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-23.0.0.205"
All Adobe Flash Player 11.x users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v
">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-11.2.202.635"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-7857
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7857
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7858
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7858
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7859
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7859
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7860
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7860
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7861
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7861
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-7862
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7862
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7863
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7863
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-7864
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7864
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-7865
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7865
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-18
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
