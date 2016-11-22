Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in Tar

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-19

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Tar: Extract pathname bypass

Date: November 22, 2016

Bugs: #598334

ID: 201611-19



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A path traversal attack in Tar may lead to the remote execution of

arbitrary code.



Background

==========



The Tar program provides the ability to create and manipulate tar

archives.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-arch/tar < 1.29-r1 >= 1.29-r1



Description

===========



Tar attempts to avoid path traversal attacks by removing offending

parts of the element name at extract. This sanitizing leads to a

vulnerability where the attacker can bypass the path name(s) specified

on the command line.



Impact

======



The attacker can create a crafted tar archive that, if extracted by the

victim, replaces files and directories the victim has access to in the

target directory, regardless of the path name(s) specified on the

command line.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Tar users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/tar-1.29-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6321

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6321



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-19



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





