|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in TestDisk
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in TestDisk
|ID:
|201611-20
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 22. November 2016, 13:28
|Referenzen:
|http://www.security-assessment.com/files/documents/advisory/Testdisk%20Check_OS2MB%20Stack%20Buffer%20Overflow%20-%20Release.pdf
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--Rlo0HbTi5j5NBDj0p0BM7BaOQOTNTooaC
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="cApKuXbA8ANLVrQWDD59bkDuqnt40cVFL"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <b45e98a3-ac67-8b7e-1cb1-5c4d1efb5809@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-20 ] TestDisk: User-assisted execution of arbitrary
code
--cApKuXbA8ANLVrQWDD59bkDuqnt40cVFL
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="------------F8DA4B18D98E373558832574"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------F8DA4B18D98E373558832574
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: TestDisk: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code
Date: November 22, 2016
Bugs: #548258
ID: 201611-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A buffer overflow in TestDisk might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
TestDisk is powerful free data recovery software! It was primarily
designed to help recover lost partitions and/or make non-booting disks
bootable again when these symptoms are caused by faulty software:
certain types of viruses or human error (such as accidentally deleting
a Partition Table). Partition table recovery using TestDisk is really
easy.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-admin/testdisk < 7.0-r2 >= 7.0-r2
Description
===========
A buffer overflow can be triggered within TestDisk when a malicious
disk image is attempting to be recovered.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could coerce the victim to run TestDisk against their
malicious image. This may be leveraged by an attacker to crash
TestDisk and gain control of program execution.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All TestDisk users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-admin/testdisk-7.0"
References
==========
[ 1 ] TestDisk check_OS2MB Stack Buffer overflow
Testdisk%20Check_OS2MB%20Stack%20Buffer%20Overflow%20-%20Release.pdf
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-20
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------F8DA4B18D98E373558832574
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Dutf=
-8">
</head>
<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
<p>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Du=
tf-8">
</p>
<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
=
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
<a
class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: TestDisk: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code
Date: November 22, 2016
Bugs: #548258
ID: 201611-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A buffer overflow in TestDisk might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
TestDisk is powerful free data recovery software! It was primarily
designed to help recover lost partitions and/or make non-booting disks
bootable again when these symptoms are caused by faulty software:
certain types of viruses or human error (such as accidentally deleting
a Partition Table). Partition table recovery using TestDisk is really
easy.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-admin/testdisk < 7.0-r2 >=3D
7.=
0-r2=20
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A buffer overflow can be triggered within TestDisk when a malicious
disk image is attempting to be recovered.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A remote attacker could coerce the victim to run TestDisk against their
malicious image. This may be leveraged by an attacker to crash
TestDisk and gain control of program execution.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All TestDisk users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=3Dapp-admin/testdisk-7.0"
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] TestDisk check_OS2MB Stack Buffer overflow
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://www.security-asse=
ssment.com/files/documents/advisory/Testdisk%20Check_OS2MB%20Stack%20Buff=
er%20Overflow%20-%20Release.pdf">http://www.security-assessment.com/files=
/documents/advisory/Testdisk%20Check_OS2MB%20Stack%20Buffer%20Overflow%20=
-%20Release.pdf</a>
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201611-20">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-20</a>
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
</body>
</html>
--------------F8DA4B18D98E373558832574--
--cApKuXbA8ANLVrQWDD59bkDuqnt40cVFL--
--Rlo0HbTi5j5NBDj0p0BM7BaOQOTNTooaC
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=3Pbh
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--Rlo0HbTi5j5NBDj0p0BM7BaOQOTNTooaC--
|
|