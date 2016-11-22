Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in TestDisk

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-20

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: TestDisk: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code

Date: November 22, 2016

Bugs: #548258

ID: 201611-20



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A buffer overflow in TestDisk might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

==========



TestDisk is powerful free data recovery software! It was primarily

designed to help recover lost partitions and/or make non-booting disks

bootable again when these symptoms are caused by faulty software:

certain types of viruses or human error (such as accidentally deleting

a Partition Table). Partition table recovery using TestDisk is really

easy.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-admin/testdisk < 7.0-r2 >= 7.0-r2



Description

===========



A buffer overflow can be triggered within TestDisk when a malicious

disk image is attempting to be recovered.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could coerce the victim to run TestDisk against their

malicious image. This may be leveraged by an attacker to crash

TestDisk and gain control of program execution.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All TestDisk users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-admin/testdisk-7.0"



References

==========



[ 1 ] TestDisk check_OS2MB Stack Buffer overflow

Testdisk%20Check_OS2MB%20Stack%20Buffer%20Overflow%20-%20Release.pdf



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-20



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





