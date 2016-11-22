Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in TestDisk
http://www.security-assessment.com/files/documents/advisory/Testdisk%20Check_OS2MB%20Stack%20Buffer%20Overflow%20-%20Release.pdf

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: TestDisk: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code
     Date: November 22, 2016
     Bugs: #548258
       ID: 201611-20

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A buffer overflow in TestDisk might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.

Background
==========

TestDisk is powerful free data recovery software! It was primarily
designed to help recover lost partitions and/or make non-booting disks
bootable again when these symptoms are caused by faulty software:
certain types of viruses or human error (such as accidentally deleting
a Partition Table). Partition table recovery using TestDisk is really
easy.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-admin/testdisk           < 7.0-r2                  >= 7.0-r2 

Description
===========

A buffer overflow can be triggered within TestDisk when a malicious
disk image is attempting to be recovered.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could coerce the victim to run TestDisk against their
malicious image.  This may be leveraged by an attacker to crash
TestDisk and gain control of program execution.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All TestDisk users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-admin/testdisk-7.0"

References
==========

[ 1 ] TestDisk check_OS2MB Stack Buffer overflow
      Testdisk%20Check_OS2MB%20Stack%20Buffer%20Overflow%20-%20Release.pdf

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-20

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


