|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in pacemaker
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in pacemaker
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2869-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Di, 22. November 2016, 16:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7797
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7035
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for pacemaker
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2869-1
Rating: important
References: #1000743 #1002767 #1003565 #1007433 #967388
#986644 #987348
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7035 CVE-2016-7797
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has 5 fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for pacemaker fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed:
- CVE-2016-7797: Notify other clients of a new connection only if the
handshake has completed (bsc#967388, bsc#1002767).
- CVE-2016-7035: Fixed improper IPC guarding in pacemaker (bsc#1007433).
Bug fixes:
- bsc#1003565: crmd: Record pending operations in the CIB before they are
performed
- bsc#1000743: pengine: Do not fence a maintenance node if it shuts down
cleanly
- bsc#987348: ping: Avoid temporary files for fping check
- bsc#986644: libcrmcommon: report errors consistently when waiting for
data on connection
- bsc#986644: remote: Correctly calculate the remaining timeouts when
receiving messages
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1679=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-HA-12-SP2-2016-1679=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
libpacemaker-devel-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-cts-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-debugsource-1.1.15-21.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libpacemaker3-1.1.15-21.1
libpacemaker3-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-cli-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-cts-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-debugsource-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-21.1
pacemaker-remote-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7035.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7797.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000743
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002767
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003565
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007433
https://bugzilla.suse.com/967388
https://bugzilla.suse.com/986644
https://bugzilla.suse.com/987348
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|