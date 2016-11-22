Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in pacemaker
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in pacemaker
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2869-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2
Datum: Di, 22. November 2016, 16:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7797
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7035

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for pacemaker
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2869-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000743 #1002767 #1003565 #1007433 #967388 
                    #986644 #987348 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7035 CVE-2016-7797
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has 5 fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for pacemaker fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:
   - CVE-2016-7797: Notify other clients of a new connection only if the
     handshake has completed (bsc#967388, bsc#1002767).
   - CVE-2016-7035: Fixed improper IPC guarding in pacemaker (bsc#1007433).

   Bug fixes:
   - bsc#1003565: crmd: Record pending operations in the CIB before they are
     performed
   - bsc#1000743: pengine: Do not fence a maintenance node if it shuts down
     cleanly
   - bsc#987348: ping: Avoid temporary files for fping check
   - bsc#986644: libcrmcommon: report errors consistently when waiting for
     data on connection
   - bsc#986644: remote: Correctly calculate the remaining timeouts when
     receiving messages


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1679=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-HA-12-SP2-2016-1679=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      libpacemaker-devel-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-cts-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-debugsource-1.1.15-21.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libpacemaker3-1.1.15-21.1
      libpacemaker3-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-cli-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-cts-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-debugsource-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-21.1
      pacemaker-remote-debuginfo-1.1.15-21.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7035.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7797.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000743
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002767
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003565
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007433
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/967388
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/986644
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987348

