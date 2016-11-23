|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in vim
|Name:
|Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in vim
|ID:
|DSA-3722-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 23. November 2016, 06:37
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1248
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : vim
CVE ID : CVE-2016-1248
Florian Larysch and Bram Moolenaar discovered that vim, an enhanced vi
editor, does not properly validate values for the the 'filetype',
'syntax' and 'keymap' options, which may result in the
execution of
arbitrary code if a file with a specially crafted modeline is opened.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 2:7.4.488-7+deb8u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your vim packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|