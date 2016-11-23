Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in vim

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3722-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

November 22, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : vim

CVE ID : CVE-2016-1248



Florian Larysch and Bram Moolenaar discovered that vim, an enhanced vi

editor, does not properly validate values for the the 'filetype',

'syntax' and 'keymap' options, which may result in the

execution of

arbitrary code if a file with a specially crafted modeline is opened.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 2:7.4.488-7+deb8u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your vim packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

