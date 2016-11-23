Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Python



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3134-1

November 22, 2016



python2.7, python3.2, python3.4, python3.5 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Python.



Software Description:

- python2.7: An interactive high-level object-oriented language

- python3.5: An interactive high-level object-oriented language

- python3.4: An interactive high-level object-oriented language

- python3.2: An interactive high-level object-oriented language



Details:



It was discovered that the smtplib library in Python did not return an

error when StartTLS fails. A remote attacker could possibly use this to

expose sensitive information. (CVE-2016-0772)



Rémi Rampin discovered that Python would not protect CGI applications

from contents of the HTTP_PROXY environment variable when based on

the contents of the Proxy header from HTTP requests. A remote attacker

could possibly use this to cause a CGI application to redirect outgoing

HTTP requests. (CVE-2016-1000110)



Insu Yun discovered an integer overflow in the zipimporter module in

Python that could lead to a heap-based overflow. An attacker could

use this to craft a special zip file that when read by Python could

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5636)



Guido Vranken discovered that the urllib modules in Python did

not properly handle carriage return line feed (CRLF) in headers. A

remote attacker could use this to craft URLs that inject arbitrary

HTTP headers. This issue only affected Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu

14.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-5699)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libpython2.7 2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1

libpython2.7-minimal 2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1

libpython2.7-stdlib 2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1

libpython3.5 3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1

libpython3.5-minimal 3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1

libpython3.5-stdlib 3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1

python2.7 2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1

python2.7-minimal 2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1

python3.5 3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1

python3.5-minimal 3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libpython2.7 2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3

libpython2.7-minimal 2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3

libpython2.7-stdlib 2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3

libpython3.4 3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5

libpython3.4-minimal 3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5

libpython3.4-stdlib 3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5

python2.7 2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3

python2.7-minimal 2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3

python3.4 3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5

python3.4-minimal 3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libpython2.7 2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9

libpython3.2 3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8

python2.7 2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9

python2.7-minimal 2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9

python3.2 3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8

python3.2-minimal 3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8



After a standard system update you need to restart any Python

applications to make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3134-1

CVE-2016-0772, CVE-2016-1000110, CVE-2016-5636, CVE-2016-5699



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python2.7/2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.5/3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python2.7/2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.4/3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python2.7/2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.2/3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8





