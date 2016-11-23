|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Python
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Python
|ID:
|USN-3134-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 23. November 2016, 06:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5636
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5699
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0772
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1000110
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3134-1
November 22, 2016
python2.7, python3.2, python3.4, python3.5 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Python.
Software Description:
- python2.7: An interactive high-level object-oriented language
- python3.5: An interactive high-level object-oriented language
- python3.4: An interactive high-level object-oriented language
- python3.2: An interactive high-level object-oriented language
Details:
It was discovered that the smtplib library in Python did not return an
error when StartTLS fails. A remote attacker could possibly use this to
expose sensitive information. (CVE-2016-0772)
Rémi Rampin discovered that Python would not protect CGI applications
from contents of the HTTP_PROXY environment variable when based on
the contents of the Proxy header from HTTP requests. A remote attacker
could possibly use this to cause a CGI application to redirect outgoing
HTTP requests. (CVE-2016-1000110)
Insu Yun discovered an integer overflow in the zipimporter module in
Python that could lead to a heap-based overflow. An attacker could
use this to craft a special zip file that when read by Python could
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5636)
Guido Vranken discovered that the urllib modules in Python did
not properly handle carriage return line feed (CRLF) in headers. A
remote attacker could use this to craft URLs that inject arbitrary
HTTP headers. This issue only affected Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu
14.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-5699)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libpython2.7 2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
libpython2.7-minimal 2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
libpython2.7-stdlib 2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
libpython3.5 3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
libpython3.5-minimal 3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
libpython3.5-stdlib 3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
python2.7 2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
python2.7-minimal 2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
python3.5 3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
python3.5-minimal 3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libpython2.7 2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
libpython2.7-minimal 2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
libpython2.7-stdlib 2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
libpython3.4 3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
libpython3.4-minimal 3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
libpython3.4-stdlib 3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
python2.7 2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
python2.7-minimal 2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
python3.4 3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
python3.4-minimal 3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libpython2.7 2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9
libpython3.2 3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8
python2.7 2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9
python2.7-minimal 2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9
python3.2 3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8
python3.2-minimal 3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8
After a standard system update you need to restart any Python
applications to make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3134-1
CVE-2016-0772, CVE-2016-1000110, CVE-2016-5636, CVE-2016-5699
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python2.7/2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.5/3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python2.7/2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.4/3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python2.7/2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.2/3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8
|
|