Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Python
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Python
ID: USN-3134-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Mi, 23. November 2016, 06:39
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5636
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5699
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0772
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1000110

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3134-1
November 22, 2016

python2.7, python3.2, python3.4, python3.5 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Python.

Software Description:
- python2.7: An interactive high-level object-oriented language
- python3.5: An interactive high-level object-oriented language
- python3.4: An interactive high-level object-oriented language
- python3.2: An interactive high-level object-oriented language

Details:

It was discovered that the smtplib library in Python did not return an
error when StartTLS fails. A remote attacker could possibly use this to
expose sensitive information. (CVE-2016-0772)

Rémi Rampin discovered that Python would not protect CGI applications
from contents of the HTTP_PROXY environment variable when based on
the contents of the Proxy header from HTTP requests. A remote attacker
could possibly use this to cause a CGI application to redirect outgoing
HTTP requests. (CVE-2016-1000110)

Insu Yun discovered an integer overflow in the zipimporter module in
Python that could lead to a heap-based overflow. An attacker could
use this to craft a special zip file that when read by Python could
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5636)

Guido Vranken discovered that the urllib modules in Python did
not properly handle carriage return line feed (CRLF) in headers. A
remote attacker could use this to craft URLs that inject arbitrary
HTTP headers. This issue only affected Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu
14.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-5699)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libpython2.7                    2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
  libpython2.7-minimal            2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
  libpython2.7-stdlib             2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
  libpython3.5                    3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
  libpython3.5-minimal            3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
  libpython3.5-stdlib             3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
  python2.7                       2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
  python2.7-minimal               2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
  python3.5                       3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
  python3.5-minimal               3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libpython2.7                    2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
  libpython2.7-minimal            2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
  libpython2.7-stdlib             2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
  libpython3.4                    3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
  libpython3.4-minimal            3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
  libpython3.4-stdlib             3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
  python2.7                       2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
  python2.7-minimal               2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
  python3.4                       3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
  python3.4-minimal               3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  libpython2.7                    2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9
  libpython3.2                    3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8
  python2.7                       2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9
  python2.7-minimal               2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9
  python3.2                       3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8
  python3.2-minimal               3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8

After a standard system update you need to restart any Python
applications to make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3134-1
  CVE-2016-0772, CVE-2016-1000110, CVE-2016-5636, CVE-2016-5699

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python2.7/2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.5/3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python2.7/2.7.6-8ubuntu0.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.4/3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.5
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python2.7/2.7.3-0ubuntu3.9
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.2/3.2.3-0ubuntu3.8


