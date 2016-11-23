Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: USN-3135-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mi, 23. November 2016, 06:41
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3135-1
November 22, 2016

gst-plugins-good0.10, gst-plugins-good1.0 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

GStreamer could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it
opened a specially crafted file.

Software Description:
- gst-plugins-good1.0: GStreamer plugins
- gst-plugins-good0.10: GStreamer plugins

Details:

Chris Evans discovered that GStreamer Good Plugins did not correctly handle
malformed FLC movie files. If a user were tricked into opening a crafted
FLC movie file with a GStreamer application, an attacker could cause a
denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the user invoking the program.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  gstreamer1.0-plugins-good       1.8.3-1ubuntu1.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  gstreamer1.0-plugins-good       1.8.2-1ubuntu0.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  gstreamer0.10-plugins-good      0.10.31-3+nmu1ubuntu5.1
  gstreamer1.0-plugins-good       1.2.4-1~ubuntu1.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  gstreamer0.10-plugins-good      0.10.31-1ubuntu1.3

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3135-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1643901

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.8.3-1ubuntu1.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.8.2-1ubuntu0.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good0.10/0.10.31-3+nmu1ubuntu5.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.2.4-1~ubuntu1.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good0.10/0.10.31-1ubuntu1.3



