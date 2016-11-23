|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer
|ID:
|USN-3135-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mi, 23. November 2016, 06:41
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3135-1
November 22, 2016
gst-plugins-good0.10, gst-plugins-good1.0 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
GStreamer could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it
opened a specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- gst-plugins-good1.0: GStreamer plugins
- gst-plugins-good0.10: GStreamer plugins
Details:
Chris Evans discovered that GStreamer Good Plugins did not correctly handle
malformed FLC movie files. If a user were tricked into opening a crafted
FLC movie file with a GStreamer application, an attacker could cause a
denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the user invoking the program.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
gstreamer1.0-plugins-good 1.8.3-1ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
gstreamer1.0-plugins-good 1.8.2-1ubuntu0.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
gstreamer0.10-plugins-good 0.10.31-3+nmu1ubuntu5.1
gstreamer1.0-plugins-good 1.2.4-1~ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
gstreamer0.10-plugins-good 0.10.31-1ubuntu1.3
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3135-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1643901
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.8.3-1ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.8.2-1ubuntu0.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good0.10/0.10.31-3+nmu1ubuntu5.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.2.4-1~ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good0.10/0.10.31-1ubuntu1.3
|
|