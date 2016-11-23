Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3135-1

November 22, 2016



gst-plugins-good0.10, gst-plugins-good1.0 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



GStreamer could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it

opened a specially crafted file.



Software Description:

- gst-plugins-good1.0: GStreamer plugins

- gst-plugins-good0.10: GStreamer plugins



Details:



Chris Evans discovered that GStreamer Good Plugins did not correctly handle

malformed FLC movie files. If a user were tricked into opening a crafted

FLC movie file with a GStreamer application, an attacker could cause a

denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the user invoking the program.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

gstreamer1.0-plugins-good 1.8.3-1ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

gstreamer1.0-plugins-good 1.8.2-1ubuntu0.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

gstreamer0.10-plugins-good 0.10.31-3+nmu1ubuntu5.1

gstreamer1.0-plugins-good 1.2.4-1~ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

gstreamer0.10-plugins-good 0.10.31-1ubuntu1.3



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3135-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1643901



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.8.3-1ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.8.2-1ubuntu0.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good0.10/0.10.31-3+nmu1ubuntu5.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.2.4-1~ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good0.10/0.10.31-1ubuntu1.3







