Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached

=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: memcached security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2819-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2819.html
Issue date: 2016-11-23
CVE Names: CVE-2016-8704 CVE-2016-8705 CVE-2016-8706
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for memcached is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching system,
generic in nature, but intended for use in speeding up dynamic web
applications by alleviating database load.
Security Fix(es):
* Two integer overflow flaws, leading to heap-based buffer overflows, were
found in the memcached binary protocol. An attacker could create a
specially crafted message that would cause the memcached server to crash
or, potentially, execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8704, CVE-2016-8705)
* An integer overflow flaw, leading to a heap-based buffer overflow, was
found in memcached's parsing of SASL authentication messages. An attacker
could create a specially crafted message that would cause the memcached
server to crash or, potentially, execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8706)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1390510 - CVE-2016-8704 memcached: Server append/prepend remote code execution
1390511 - CVE-2016-8705 memcached: Server update remote code execution
1390512 - CVE-2016-8706 memcached: SASL authentication remote code execution
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
Source:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
Source:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.src.rpm
aarch64:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8704
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8705
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8706
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
