Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: memcached security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2819-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2819.html

Issue date: 2016-11-23

CVE Names: CVE-2016-8704 CVE-2016-8705 CVE-2016-8706

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for memcached is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching system,

generic in nature, but intended for use in speeding up dynamic web

applications by alleviating database load.



Security Fix(es):



* Two integer overflow flaws, leading to heap-based buffer overflows, were

found in the memcached binary protocol. An attacker could create a

specially crafted message that would cause the memcached server to crash

or, potentially, execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8704, CVE-2016-8705)



* An integer overflow flaw, leading to a heap-based buffer overflow, was

found in memcached's parsing of SASL authentication messages. An attacker

could create a specially crafted message that would cause the memcached

server to crash or, potentially, execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8706)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1390510 - CVE-2016-8704 memcached: Server append/prepend remote code execution

1390511 - CVE-2016-8705 memcached: Server update remote code execution

1390512 - CVE-2016-8706 memcached: SASL authentication remote code execution



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



Source:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



Source:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.src.rpm



aarch64:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

memcached-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

memcached-debuginfo-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

memcached-devel-1.4.15-10.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8704

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8705

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8706

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

