Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in memcached

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: memcached security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2820-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2820.html
Issue date: 2016-11-23
CVE Names: CVE-2016-8704 CVE-2016-8705
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for memcached is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching system,
generic in nature, but intended for use in speeding up dynamic web
applications by alleviating database load.
Security Fix(es):
* Two integer overflow flaws, leading to heap-based buffer overflows, were
found in the memcached binary protocol. An attacker could create a
specially crafted message that would cause the memcached server to crash
or, potentially, execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8704, CVE-2016-8705)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1390510 - CVE-2016-8704 memcached: Server append/prepend remote code execution
1390511 - CVE-2016-8705 memcached: Server update remote code execution
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):
Source:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.src.rpm
i386:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
Source:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.src.rpm
i386:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
ppc64:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.ppc64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.s390x.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
i386:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
ppc64:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.ppc.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.ppc64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.ppc.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.s390.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.s390x.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.s390.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.src.rpm
i386:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):
i386:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
x86_64:
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-debuginfo-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8704
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8705
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYNU8qXlSAg2UNWIIRAld6AJ9dHojX0+cLt7r5bYwuSV8m7bSyPQCdFneC
NKQVg1D2Bpnv2J0z+l6H89E=
=m0Lt
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list