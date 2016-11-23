Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2887-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Mi, 23. November 2016, 14:43
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-openjdk
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2887-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1005522 #1005523 #1005524 #1005525 #1005526 
                    #1005527 #1005528 #988651 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5556
                    CVE-2016-5568 CVE-2016-5573 CVE-2016-5582
                    CVE-2016-5597
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:


   OpenJDK Java was updated to jdk8u111 (icedtea 3.2.0) to fix the following
   issues:

   * Security fixes
       + S8146490: Direct indirect CRL checks
       + S8151921: Improved page resolution
       + S8155968: Update command line options
       + S8155973, CVE-2016-5542: Tighten jar checks (bsc#1005522)
       + S8156794: Extend data sharing
       + S8157176: Improved classfile parsing
       + S8157739, CVE-2016-5554: Classloader Consistency Checking
         (bsc#1005523)
       + S8157749: Improve handling of DNS error replies
       + S8157753: Audio replay enhancement
       + S8157759: LCMS Transform Sampling Enhancement
       + S8157764: Better handling of interpolation plugins
       + S8158302: Handle contextual glyph substitutions
       + S8158993, CVE-2016-5568: Service Menu services (bsc#1005525)
       + S8159495: Fix index offsets
       + S8159503: Amend Annotation Actions
       + S8159511: Stack map validation
       + S8159515: Improve indy validation
       + S8159519, CVE-2016-5573: Reformat JDWP messages (bsc#1005526)
       + S8160090: Better signature handling in pack200
       + S8160094: Improve pack200 layout
       + S8160098: Clean up color profiles
       + S8160591, CVE-2016-5582: Improve internal array handling
         (bsc#1005527)
       + S8160838, CVE-2016-5597: Better HTTP service (bsc#1005528)
       + PR3206, RH1367357: lcms2: Out-of-bounds read in Type_MLU_Read()
       + CVE-2016-5556 (bsc#1005524)
   * New features
       + PR1370: Provide option to build without debugging
       + PR1375: Provide option to strip and link debugging info after build
       + PR1537: Handle alternative Kerberos credential cache locations
       + PR1978: Allow use of system PCSC
       + PR2445: Support system libsctp
       + PR3182: Support building without pre-compiled headers
       + PR3183: Support Fedora/RHEL system crypto policy
       + PR3221: Use pkgconfig to detect Kerberos CFLAGS and libraries
Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1683=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1683=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1683=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1683=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1683=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-17.1
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5556.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5568.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5582.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005522
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005523
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005524
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005525
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005526
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005527
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005528
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988651

