Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2887-1

Rating: important

References: #1005522 #1005523 #1005524 #1005525 #1005526

#1005527 #1005528 #988651

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5556

CVE-2016-5568 CVE-2016-5573 CVE-2016-5582

CVE-2016-5597

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has one errata

is now available.



Description:





OpenJDK Java was updated to jdk8u111 (icedtea 3.2.0) to fix the following

issues:



* Security fixes

+ S8146490: Direct indirect CRL checks

+ S8151921: Improved page resolution

+ S8155968: Update command line options

+ S8155973, CVE-2016-5542: Tighten jar checks (bsc#1005522)

+ S8156794: Extend data sharing

+ S8157176: Improved classfile parsing

+ S8157739, CVE-2016-5554: Classloader Consistency Checking

(bsc#1005523)

+ S8157749: Improve handling of DNS error replies

+ S8157753: Audio replay enhancement

+ S8157759: LCMS Transform Sampling Enhancement

+ S8157764: Better handling of interpolation plugins

+ S8158302: Handle contextual glyph substitutions

+ S8158993, CVE-2016-5568: Service Menu services (bsc#1005525)

+ S8159495: Fix index offsets

+ S8159503: Amend Annotation Actions

+ S8159511: Stack map validation

+ S8159515: Improve indy validation

+ S8159519, CVE-2016-5573: Reformat JDWP messages (bsc#1005526)

+ S8160090: Better signature handling in pack200

+ S8160094: Improve pack200 layout

+ S8160098: Clean up color profiles

+ S8160591, CVE-2016-5582: Improve internal array handling

(bsc#1005527)

+ S8160838, CVE-2016-5597: Better HTTP service (bsc#1005528)

+ PR3206, RH1367357: lcms2: Out-of-bounds read in Type_MLU_Read()

+ CVE-2016-5556 (bsc#1005524)

* New features

+ PR1370: Provide option to build without debugging

+ PR1375: Provide option to strip and link debugging info after build

+ PR1537: Handle alternative Kerberos credential cache locations

+ PR1978: Allow use of system PCSC

+ PR2445: Support system libsctp

+ PR3182: Support building without pre-compiled headers

+ PR3183: Support Fedora/RHEL system crypto policy

+ PR3221: Use pkgconfig to detect Kerberos CFLAGS and libraries

* Import of OpenJDK 8 u102 build 14

+ S4515292: ReferenceType.isStatic() returns true for arrays

+ S4858370: JDWP: Memory Leak: GlobalRefs never deleted when

processing invokeMethod command

+ S6976636: JVM/TI test ex03t001 fails assertion

+ S7185591: jcmd-big-script.sh ERROR: could not find app's Java pid.

+ S8017462: G1: guarantee fails with UseDynamicNumberOfGCThreads

+ S8034168: ThreadMXBean/Locks.java failed, blocked on wrong

object

+ S8036006: [TESTBUG] sun/tools/native2ascii/NativeErrors.java fails:

Process exit code was 0, but error was expected.

+ S8041781: Need new regression tests for PBE keys

+ S8041787: Need new regressions tests for buffer handling for PBE

algorithms

+ S8043836: Need new tests for AES cipher

+ S8044199: Tests for RSA keys and key specifications

+ S8044772: TempDirTest.java still times out with -Xcomp

+ S8046339: sun.rmi.transport.DGCAckHandler leaks memory

+ S8047031: Add SocketPermission tests for legacy socket types

+ S8048052: Permission tests for setFactory

+ S8048138: Tests for JAAS callbacks

+ S8048147: Privilege tests with JAAS Subject.doAs

+ S8048356: SecureRandom default provider tests

+ S8048357: PKCS basic tests

+ S8048360: Test signed jar files

+ S8048362: Tests for doPrivileged with accomplice

+ S8048596: Tests for AEAD ciphers

+ S8048599: Tests for key wrap and unwrap operations

+ S8048603: Additional tests for MAC algorithms

+ S8048604: Tests for strong crypto ciphers

+ S8048607: Test key generation of DES and DESEDE

+ S8048610: Implement regression test for bug fix of 4686632 in JCE

+ S8048617: Tests for PKCS12 read operations

+ S8048618: Tests for PKCS12 write operations.

+ S8048619: Implement tests for converting PKCS12 keystores

+ S8048624: Tests for SealedObject

+ S8048819: Implement reliability test for DH algorithm

+ S8048820: Implement tests for SecretKeyFactory

+ S8048830: Implement tests for new functionality provided in JEP 166

+ S8049237: Need new tests for X509V3 certificates

+ S8049321: Support SHA256WithDSA in JSSE

+ S8049429: Tests for java client server communications with various

TLS/SSL combinations.

+ S8049432: New tests for TLS property jdk.tls.client.protocols

+ S8049814: Additional SASL client-server tests

+ S8050281: New permission tests for JEP 140

+ S8050370: Need new regressions tests for messageDigest with

DigestIOStream

+ S8050371: More MessageDigest tests

+ S8050374: More Signature tests

+ S8050427: LoginContext tests to cover JDK-4703361

+ S8050460: JAAS login/logout tests with LoginContext

+ S8050461: Tests for syntax checking of JAAS configuration file

+ S8054278: Refactor jps utility tests

+ S8055530: assert(_exits.control()->is_top() ||

!_gvn.type(ret_phi)->empty()) failed: return value must be well

defined

+ S8055844: [TESTBUG]

test/runtime/NMT/VirtualAllocCommitUncommitRecommit.java fails on

Solaris Sparc due to incorrect page size being used

+ S8059677: Thread.getName() instantiates Strings

+ S8061464: A typo in CipherTestUtils test

+ S8062536: [TESTBUG] Conflicting GC combinations in jdk tests

+ S8065076: java/net/SocketPermission/SocketPermissionTest.java fails

intermittently

+ S8065078: NetworkInterface.getNetworkInterfaces() triggers

intermittent test failures

+ S8066871: java.lang.VerifyError: Bad local variable type - local

final String

+ S8068427: Hashtable deserialization reconstitutes table with wrong

capacity

+ S8069038: javax/net/ssl/TLS/TLSClientPropertyTest.java needs to be

updated for JDK-8061210

+ S8069253: javax/net/ssl/TLS/TestJSSE.java failed on Mac

+ S8071125: Improve exception messages in URLPermission

+ S8072081: Supplementary characters are rejected in comments

+ S8072463: Remove requirement that AKID and SKID have to match when

building certificate chain

+ S8072725: Provide more granular levels for GC verification

+ S8073400: Some Monospaced logical fonts have a different width

+ S8073872: Schemagen fails with StackOverflowError if element

references containing class

+ S8074931: Additional tests for CertPath API

+ S8075286: Additional tests for signature algorithm OIDs and

transformation string

+ S8076486: [TESTBUG]

javax/security/auth/Subject/doAs/NestedActions.java fails if extra

VM options are given

+ S8076545: Text size is twice bigger under Windows L&F on Win 8.1

with HiDPI display

+ S8076995: gc/ergonomics/TestDynamicNumberOfGCThreads.java failed

with java.lang.RuntimeException: 'new_active_workers' missing

from

stdout/stderr

+ S8079138: Additional negative tests for XML signature processing

+ S8081512: Remove sun.invoke.anon classes, or move / co-locate them

with tests

+ S8081771: ProcessTool.createJavaProcessBuilder() needs new

addTestVmAndJavaOptions argument

+ S8129419: heapDumper.cpp: assert(length_in_bytes > 0) failed:

nothing to copy

+ S8130150: Implement BigInteger.montgomeryMultiply intrinsic

+ S8130242: DataFlavorComparator transitivity exception

+ S8130304: Inference: NodeNotFoundException thrown with deep generic

method call chain

+ S8130425: libjvm crash due to stack overflow in executables with 32k

tbss/tdata

+ S8133023: ParallelGCThreads is not calculated correctly

+ S8134111: Unmarshaller unmarshalls XML element which doesn't have

the expected namespace

+ S8135259: InetAddress.getAllByName only reports "unknown

error"

instead of actual cause

+ S8136506: Include sun.arch.data.model as a property that can be

queried by jtreg

+ S8137068: Tests added in JDK-8048604 fail to compile

+ S8139040: Fix initializations before ShouldNotReachHere() etc. and

enable -Wuninitialized on linux.

+ S8139581: AWT components are not drawn after removal and addition to

a container

+ S8141243: Unexpected timezone returned after parsing a date

+ S8141420: Compiler runtime entries don't hold Klass* from being

GCed

+ S8141445: Use of Solaris/SPARC M7 libadimalloc.so can generate

unknown signal in hs_err file

+ S8141551: C2 can not handle returns with inccompatible interface

arrays

+ S8143377: Test PKCS8Test.java fails

+ S8143647: Javac compiles method reference that allows results in an

IllegalAccessError

+ S8144144: ORB destroy() leaks filedescriptors after unsuccessful

connection

+ S8144593: Suppress not recognized property/feature warning messages

from SAXParser

+ S8144957: Remove PICL warning message

+ S8145039: JAXB marshaller fails with ClassCastException on classes

generated by xjc

+ S8145228: Java Access Bridge, getAccessibleStatesStringFromContext

doesn't wrap the call to getAccessibleRole

+ S8145388: URLConnection.guessContentTypeFromStream returns image/jpg

for some JPEG images

+ S8145974: XMLStreamWriter produces invalid XML for surrogate pairs

on OutputStreamWriter

+ S8146035: Windows - With LCD antialiasing, some glyphs are not

rendered correctly

+ S8146192: Add test for JDK-8049321

+ S8146274: Thread spinning on WeakHashMap.getEntry() with concurrent

use of nashorn

+ S8147468: Allow users to bound the size of buffers cached in the

per-thread buffer caches

+ S8147645: get_ctrl_no_update() code is wrong

+ S8147807: crash in libkcms.so on linux-sparc

+ S8148379: jdk.nashorn.api.scripting spec. adjustments, clarifications

+ S8148627: RestrictTestMaxCachedBufferSize.java to 64-bit platforms

+ S8148820: Missing @since Javadoc tag in Logger.log(Level, Supplier)

+ S8148926: Call site profiling fails on braces-wrapped anonymous

function

+ S8149017: Delayed provider selection broken in RSA client key

exchange

+ S8149029: Secure validation of XML based digital signature always

enabled when checking wrapping attacks

+ S8149330: Capacity of StringBuilder should not get close to

Integer.MAX_VALUE unless necessary

+ S8149334: JSON.parse(JSON.stringify([])).push(10) creates an array

containing two elements

+ S8149368: [hidpi] JLabel font is twice bigger than JTextArea font on

Windows 7,HiDPI, Windows L&F

+ S8149411: PKCS12KeyStore cannot extract AES Secret Keys

+ S8149417: Use final restricted flag

+ S8149450: LdapCtx.processReturnCode() throwing Null Pointer Exception

+ S8149453: [hidpi] JFileChooser does not scale properly on Windows

with HiDPI display and Windows L&F

+ S8149543: range check CastII nodes should not be split through Phi

+ S8149743: JVM crash after debugger hotswap with lambdas

+ S8149744: fix testng.jar delivery in Nashorn build.xml

+ S8149915: enabling validate-annotations feature for xsd schema with

annotation causes NPE

+ S8150002: Check for the validity of oop before printing it in

verify_remembered_set

+ S8150470: JCK: api/xsl/conf/copy/copy19 test failure

+ S8150518: G1 GC crashes at

G1CollectedHeap::do_collection_pause_at_safepoint(double)

+ S8150533: Test java/util/logging/LogManagerAppContextDeadlock.java

times out intermittently.

+ S8150704: XALAN: ERROR: 'No more DTM IDs are available' when

transforming with lots of temporary result trees

+ S8150780: Repeated offer and remove on ConcurrentLinkedQueue lead to

an OutOfMemoryError

+ S8151064: com/sun/jdi/RedefineAddPrivateMethod.sh fails

intermittently

+ S8151197: [TEST_BUG] Need to backport fix for

test/javax/net/ssl/TLS/TestJSSE.java

+ S8151352: jdk/test/sample fails with "effective library path is

outside the test suite"

+ S8151431: DateFormatSymbols triggers this.clone() in the constructor

+ S8151535: TESTBUG: java/lang/invoke/AccessControlTest.java should be

modified to run with JTREG 4.1 b13

+ S8151731: Add new jtreg keywords to jdk 8

+ S8151998: VS2010 ThemeReader.cpp(758) : error C3861: 'round':

identifier not found

+ S8152927: Incorrect GPL header in StubFactoryDynamicBase.java

reported

+ S8153252: SA: Hotspot build on Windows fails if make/closed folder

does not exist

+ S8153531: Improve exception messaging for RSAClientKeyExchange

+ S8153641: assert(thread_state == _thread_in_native) failed: Assumed

thread_in_native while heap dump

+ S8153673: [BACKOUT] JDWP: Memory Leak: GlobalRefs never deleted when

processing invokeMethod command

+ S8154304: NullpointerException at

LdapReferralException.getReferralContext

+ S8154722: Test gc/ergonomics/TestDynamicNumberOfGCThreads.java fails

+ S8157078: 8u102 L10n resource file updates

+ S8157838: Personalized Windows Font Size is not taken into account

in Java8u102

* Import of OpenJDK 8 u111 build 14

+ S6882559: new JEditorPane("text/plain","") fails for

null context

class loader

+ S8049171: Additional tests for jarsigner's warnings

+ S8063086: Math.pow yields different results upon repeated calls

+ S8140530: Creating a VolatileImage with size 0,0 results in no

longer working g2d.drawString

+ S8142926: OutputAnalyzer's shouldXXX() calls return this

+ S8147077: IllegalArgumentException thrown by

api/java_awt/Component/FlipBufferStrategy/indexTGF_General

+ S8148127: IllegalArgumentException thrown by JCK test

api/java_awt/Component/FlipBufferStrategy/indexTGF_General in opengl

pipeline

+ S8150611: Security problem on sun.misc.resources.Messages*

+ S8153399: Constrain AppCDS behavior (back port)

+ S8157653: [Parfait] Uninitialised variable in awt_Font.cpp

+ S8158734: JEditorPane.createEditorKitForContentType throws NPE after

6882559

+ S8158994: Service Menu services

+ S8159684: (tz) Support tzdata2016f

+ S8160904: Typo in code from 8079718 fix : enableCustomValueHanlde

+ S8160934: isnan() is not available on older MSVC compilers

+ S8161141: correct bugId for JDK-8158994 fix push

+ S8162411: Service Menu services 2

+ S8162419: closed/com/oracle/jfr/runtime/TestVMInfoEvent.sh failing

after JDK-8155968

+ S8162511: 8u111 L10n resource file updates

+ S8162792: Remove constraint DSA keySize < 1024 from

jdk.jar.disabledAlgorithms in jdk8

+ S8164452: 8u111 L10n resource file update - msgdrop 20

+ S8165816: jarsigner -verify shows jar unsigned if it was signed with

a weak algorithm

+ S8166381: Back out changes to the java.security file to not disable

MD5

* Backports

+ S8078628, PR3208: Zero build fails with pre-compiled headers disabled

+ S8141491, PR3159, G592292: Unaligned memory access in Bits.c

+ S8157306, PR3121: Random infrequent null pointer exceptions in javac

(enabled on AArch64 only)

+ S8162384, PR3122: Performance regression: bimorphic inlining may be

bypassed by type speculation

* Bug fixes

+ PR3123: Some object files built without -fPIC on x86 only

+ PR3126: pax-mark-vm script calls "exit -1" which is invalid in

dash

+ PR3127, G590348: Only apply PaX markings by default on running PaX

kernels

+ PR3199: Invalid nashorn URL

+ PR3201: Update infinality configure test

+ PR3218: PR3159 leads to build failure on clean tree

* AArch64 port

+ S8131779, PR3220: AARCH64: add Montgomery multiply intrinsic

+ S8167200, PR3220: AArch64: Broken stack pointer adjustment in

interpreter

+ S8167421, PR3220: AArch64: in one core system, fatal error: Illegal

threadstate encountered

+ S8167595, PR3220: AArch64: SEGV in stub code

cipherBlockChaining_decryptAESCrypt

+ S8168888, PR3220: Port 8160591: Improve internal array handling to

AArch64.

* Shenandoah

+ PR3224: Shenandoah broken when building without pre-compiled headers

- Build against system kerberos

- Build against system pcsc and sctp

- S8158260, PR2991, RH1341258: PPC64: unaligned Unsafe.getInt can lead to

the generation of illegal instructions (bsc#988651)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1683=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1683=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1683=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1683=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1683=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.111-17.1

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.111-17.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5556.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5568.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5582.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005522

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005523

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005524

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005525

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005526

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005527

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005528

https://bugzilla.suse.com/988651



