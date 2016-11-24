Login

Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in LXC
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: USN-3136-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Do, 24. November 2016, 01:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8649

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3136-1
November 23, 2016

lxc vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

LXC could be made to allow containers to access to the host filesystem.

Software Description:
- lxc: Linux Containers userspace tools

Details:

Roman Fiedler discovered a directory traversal flaw in lxc-attach. An
attacker with access to an LXC container could exploit this flaw to access
files outside of the container.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  liblxc1                         2.0.5-0ubuntu1.2
  lxc1                            2.0.5-0ubuntu1.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  liblxc1                         2.0.5-0ubuntu1~ubuntu16.04.3
  lxc1                            2.0.5-0ubuntu1~ubuntu16.04.3

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  liblxc1                         1.0.8-0ubuntu0.4
  lxc                             1.0.8-0ubuntu0.4

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3136-1
  CVE-2016-8649

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/lxc/2.0.5-0ubuntu1.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/lxc/2.0.5-0ubuntu1~ubuntu16.04.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/lxc/1.0.8-0ubuntu0.4


