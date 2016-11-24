|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in LXC
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in LXC
|USN-3136-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Do, 24. November 2016, 01:07
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8649
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3136-1
November 23, 2016
lxc vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
LXC could be made to allow containers to access to the host filesystem.
Software Description:
- lxc: Linux Containers userspace tools
Details:
Roman Fiedler discovered a directory traversal flaw in lxc-attach. An
attacker with access to an LXC container could exploit this flaw to access
files outside of the container.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
liblxc1 2.0.5-0ubuntu1.2
lxc1 2.0.5-0ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
liblxc1 2.0.5-0ubuntu1~ubuntu16.04.3
lxc1 2.0.5-0ubuntu1~ubuntu16.04.3
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
liblxc1 1.0.8-0ubuntu0.4
lxc 1.0.8-0ubuntu0.4
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3136-1
CVE-2016-8649
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/lxc/2.0.5-0ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/lxc/2.0.5-0ubuntu1~ubuntu16.04.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/lxc/1.0.8-0ubuntu0.4
