Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in LXC

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3136-1

November 23, 2016



lxc vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



LXC could be made to allow containers to access to the host filesystem.



Software Description:

- lxc: Linux Containers userspace tools



Details:



Roman Fiedler discovered a directory traversal flaw in lxc-attach. An

attacker with access to an LXC container could exploit this flaw to access

files outside of the container.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

liblxc1 2.0.5-0ubuntu1.2

lxc1 2.0.5-0ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

liblxc1 2.0.5-0ubuntu1~ubuntu16.04.3

lxc1 2.0.5-0ubuntu1~ubuntu16.04.3



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

liblxc1 1.0.8-0ubuntu0.4

lxc 1.0.8-0ubuntu0.4



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3136-1

CVE-2016-8649



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/lxc/2.0.5-0ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/lxc/2.0.5-0ubuntu1~ubuntu16.04.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/lxc/1.0.8-0ubuntu0.4





