Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MoinMoin
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MoinMoin
ID: USN-3137-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Do, 24. November 2016, 01:09
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9119
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7148
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7146

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3137-1
November 23, 2016

moin vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in MoinMoin.

Software Description:
- moin: Collaborative hypertext environment

Details:

It was discovered that MoinMoin did not properly sanitize certain inputs,
resulting in cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. With cross-site
scripting vulnerabilities, if a user were tricked into viewing server
output during a crafted server request, a remote attacker could exploit
this to modify the contents, or steal confidential data, within the same
domain.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  python-moinmoin                 1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  python-moinmoin                 1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  python-moinmoin                 1.9.7-1ubuntu2.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  python-moinmoin                 1.9.3-1ubuntu2.3

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3137-1
  CVE-2016-7146, CVE-2016-7148, CVE-2016-9119

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.7-1ubuntu2.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.3-1ubuntu2.3



