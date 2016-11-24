|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MoinMoin
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in MoinMoin
|ID:
|USN-3137-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Do, 24. November 2016, 01:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9119
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7148
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7146
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3137-1
November 23, 2016
moin vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in MoinMoin.
Software Description:
- moin: Collaborative hypertext environment
Details:
It was discovered that MoinMoin did not properly sanitize certain inputs,
resulting in cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. With cross-site
scripting vulnerabilities, if a user were tricked into viewing server
output during a crafted server request, a remote attacker could exploit
this to modify the contents, or steal confidential data, within the same
domain.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
python-moinmoin 1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
python-moinmoin 1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
python-moinmoin 1.9.7-1ubuntu2.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
python-moinmoin 1.9.3-1ubuntu2.3
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3137-1
CVE-2016-7146, CVE-2016-7148, CVE-2016-9119
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.7-1ubuntu2.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.3-1ubuntu2.3
|
|