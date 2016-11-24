Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MoinMoin

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Marc Deslauriers

[USN-3137-1] MoinMoin vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3137-1

November 23, 2016



moin vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in MoinMoin.



Software Description:

- moin: Collaborative hypertext environment



Details:



It was discovered that MoinMoin did not properly sanitize certain inputs,

resulting in cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. With cross-site

scripting vulnerabilities, if a user were tricked into viewing server

output during a crafted server request, a remote attacker could exploit

this to modify the contents, or steal confidential data, within the same

domain.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

python-moinmoin 1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

python-moinmoin 1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

python-moinmoin 1.9.7-1ubuntu2.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

python-moinmoin 1.9.3-1ubuntu2.3



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3137-1

CVE-2016-7146, CVE-2016-7148, CVE-2016-9119



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.8-1ubuntu1.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.7-1ubuntu2.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/moin/1.9.3-1ubuntu2.3







