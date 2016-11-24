Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
ID: FEDORA-2016-db6ea7f449
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Do, 24. November 2016, 01:11
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7415

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : icu
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 57.1
Release     : 4.fc25
URL         : http://www.icu-project.org/
Summary     : International Components for Unicode
Description :
Tools and utilities for developing with icu.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-7415
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1377361 - CVE-2016-7415 icu: Stack based buffer overflow in
 locid.cpp
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377361
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade icu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

6
Do­cking Sta­ti­on soll Kon­ver­genz bei Ubun­tu-Pho­nes för­dern

12
Elek­tra 0.8.19 er­schie­nen

0
»To­tal War: War­ham­mer« für Linux frei­ge­ge­ben

20
Fi­re­fox 50.1.0 ge­plant

12
Zorin OS 12: Win­dows unter Ubu­ntu

23
Fe­do­ra 25 frei­ge­ge­ben

9
Desk­to­p­um­ge­bung Cin­na­mon 3.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

13
Vutuv will Al­ter­na­ti­ve zu Lin­ke­dIn und Xing sein

0
Linux Spie­le-Ad­vents­ka­len­der an­ge­kün­digt
 
Werbung