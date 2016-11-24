|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Ghostscript
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Ghostscript
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-15d4c05a19
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Do, 24. November 2016, 10:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7977
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8602
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : ghostscript
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 9.20
Release : 5.fc23
URL : http://www.ghostscript.com/
Summary : A PostScript interpreter and renderer
Description :
Ghostscript is a set of software that provides a PostScript
interpreter, a set of C procedures (the Ghostscript library, which
implements the graphics capabilities in the PostScript language) and
an interpreter for Portable Document Format (PDF) files. Ghostscript
translates PostScript code into many common, bitmapped formats, like
those understood by your printer or screen. Ghostscript is normally
used to display PostScript files and to print PostScript files to
non-PostScript printers.
If you need to display PostScript files or print them to
non-PostScript printers, you should install ghostscript. If you
install ghostscript, you also need to install the ghostscript-fonts
package.
Update Information:
This update fixes a rare ocasion where ghostscript would fail when displaying
*.ps files. More info can be found
[here](http://bugs.ghostscript.com/show_bug.cgi?id=697286). ---- This is a
security update for these CVEs: *
[CVE-2016-8602](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383940) - *check
for sufficient params in .sethalftone5* *
[CVE-2016-7977](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380415) - *.libfile
does not honor -dSAFER* [This CVE is now correctly fixed, previous release was
accidentally missing the fix.]
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1383941 - CVE-2016-8602 ghostscript: check for sufficient params
in .sethalftone5 [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383941
[ 2 ] Bug #1380416 - ghostscript: .libfile does not honor -dSAFER
[fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380416
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ghostscript' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|