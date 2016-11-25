Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in perl-DBD-MySQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in perl-DBD-MySQL
ID: FEDORA-2016-54fd3bf412
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 25. November 2016, 09:05
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1249

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : perl-DBD-MySQL
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 4.039
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/
Summary     : A MySQL interface for Perl
Description :
DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In
other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language
and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database
management system.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-1249
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1395591 - CVE-2016-1249 perl-DBD-MySQL: Out-of-bounds read when
 using server-side prepared statement support
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395591
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-DBD-MySQL' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
OSI: Jah­res­be­richt und Spen­den­kam­pa­gne

1
De­bi­an und Ubu­ntu schal­ten SHA-1 für APT ab

2
Unix Hum­ble Book Bund­le: O'Reil­ly E-Books zum Wunsch­preis

14
Fi­re­fox: Tra­di­tio­nel­le Er­wei­te­run­gen nur noch bis Ende 2017

1
Fi­na­le Ent­wick­ler­vor­schau auf An­dro­id 7.1 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
LPI kün­digt neue De­vOp­s-Zer­ti­fi­zie­rung an

3
Un­ter­stüt­zung für OpenSu­se 13.2 endet im Ja­nu­ar

13
Do­cking Sta­ti­on soll Kon­ver­genz bei Ubun­tu-Pho­nes för­dern

24
Elek­tra 0.8.19 er­schie­nen

0
»To­tal War: War­ham­mer« für Linux frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung