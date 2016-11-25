Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in zathura-pdf-mupdf

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : zathura-pdf-mupdfProduct : Fedora 24Version : 0.3.0Release : 3.fc24URL : http://pwmt.org/projects/zathura/plugins/zathura-pdf-mupdfSummary : PDF support for zathura via mupdfDescription :This plugin adds PDF support to zathura using the mupdf rendering engine.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Security fix for CVE-2016-7504, CVE-2016-7505, CVE-2016-7506, CVE-2016-9017,CVE-2016-9108, CVE-2016-9109, CVE-2016-9294--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1394714 - CVE-2016-9294 mujs: DoS by using the malformed labeled break/continue in JavaScript https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1394714 [ 2 ] Bug #1390266 - CVE-2016-7504 CVE-2016-7505 CVE-2016-7506 CVE-2016-9017 CVE-2016-9108 CVE-2016-9109 mujs: Multiple security issues https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390266--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade zathura-pdf-mupdf' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys