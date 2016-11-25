Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : icuProduct : Fedora 24Version : 56.1Release : 7.fc24URL : http://www.icu-project.org/Summary : International Components for UnicodeDescription :Tools and utilities for developing with icu.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Security fix for CVE-2016-7415--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1377361 - CVE-2016-7415 icu: Stack based buffer overflow in locid.cpp https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377361--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade icu' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys