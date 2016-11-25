|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gst-plugins-good1.0
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in gst-plugins-good1.0
|ID:
|DSA-3723-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Fr, 25. November 2016, 09:12
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9636
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9634
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9635
|
Originalnachricht
|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3723-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
November 24, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package : gst-plugins-good1.0
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636
Debian Bug : 845375
Chris Evans discovered that the GStreamer 1.0 plugin used to decode
files in the FLIC format allowed execution of arbitrary code. Further
details can be found in his advisory at
https://scarybeastsecurity.blogspot.de/2016/11/0day-exploit-advancing-exploitation.html
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.4.4-2+deb8u2.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.10.1-2.
We recommend that you upgrade your gst-plugins-good1.0 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|