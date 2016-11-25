Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gst-plugins-good1.0

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3723-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

November 24, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : gst-plugins-good1.0

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636

Debian Bug : 845375



Chris Evans discovered that the GStreamer 1.0 plugin used to decode

files in the FLIC format allowed execution of arbitrary code. Further

details can be found in his advisory at

https://scarybeastsecurity.blogspot.de/2016/11/0day-exploit-advancing-exploitation.html



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.4.4-2+deb8u2.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.10.1-2.



We recommend that you upgrade your gst-plugins-good1.0 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

