Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in sudo
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in sudo
ID: FEDORA-2016-48614c8b69
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Fr, 25. November 2016, 09:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7076

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : sudo
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 1.8.18p1
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://www.courtesan.com/sudo/
Summary     : Allows restricted root access for specified users
Description :
Sudo (superuser do) allows a system administrator to give certain
users (or groups of users) the ability to run some (or all) commands
as root while logging all commands and arguments. Sudo operates on a
per-command basis.  It is not a replacement for the shell.  Features
include: the ability to restrict what commands a user may run on a
per-host basis, copious logging of each command (providing a clear
audit trail of who did what), a configurable timeout of the sudo
command, and the ability to use the same configuration file (sudoers)
on many different machines.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

- update to 1.8.18p1 - fixes CVE-2016-7076
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1384982 - CVE-2016-7076 sudo: noexec bypass via wordexp()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384982
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade sudo' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
