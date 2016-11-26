Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2912-1
Rating: important
References: #1000189 #1000287 #1000304 #1000776 #1001419
#1001486 #1002165 #1003079 #1003153 #1003400
#1003568 #1003866 #1003925 #1003964 #1004252
#1004462 #1004517 #1004520 #1005666 #1006691
#1007615 #1007886 #744692 #772786 #789311
#857397 #860441 #865545 #866130 #868923 #874131
#876463 #898675 #904489 #909994 #911687 #915183
#921338 #921784 #922064 #922634 #924381 #924384
#930399 #931454 #934067 #937086 #937888 #940545
#941420 #946309 #955446 #956514 #959463 #961257
#962846 #966864 #967640 #970943 #971975 #971989
#974406 #974620 #975596 #975772 #976195 #977687
#978094 #979451 #979928 #982783 #983619 #984194
#984419 #984779 #984992 #985562 #986445 #987192
#987333 #987542 #987565 #987621 #987805 #988440
#988617 #988715 #989152 #989953 #990245 #991247
#991608 #991665 #992244 #992555 #992591 #992593
#992712 #993392 #993841 #993890 #993891 #994296
#994438 #994520 #994748 #995153 #995968 #996664
#997059 #997299 #997708 #997896 #998689 #998795
#998825 #999577 #999584 #999600 #999779 #999907
#999932
Cross-References: CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2016-5696 CVE-2016-6130
CVE-2016-6327 CVE-2016-6480 CVE-2016-6828
CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7097 CVE-2016-7425
CVE-2016-8658 CVE-2016-8666
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
An update that solves 11 vulnerabilities and has 111 fixes
is now available.
Description:
The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 kernel was updated to 3.12.67 to receive
various security and bugfixes.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in
the Linux kernel used an incorrect buffer size for certain timeout data,
which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack memory
corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file (bsc#1004517).
- CVE-2016-7097: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel
preserved the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local
users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid
program with restrictions on execute permissions (bsc#995968).
- CVE-2015-8956: The rfcomm_sock_bind function in
net/bluetooth/rfcomm/sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
obtain sensitive information or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer
dereference) via vectors involving a bind system call on a Bluetooth
RFCOMM socket (bnc#1003925).
- CVE-2016-5696: net/ipv4/tcp_input.c in the Linux kernel did not properly
determine the rate of challenge ACK segments, which made it easier for
man-in-the-middle attackers to hijack TCP sessions via a blind in-window
attack (bnc#989152).
- CVE-2016-6130: Race condition in the sclp_ctl_ioctl_sccb function in
drivers/s390/char/sclp_ctl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by changing a certain
length value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability (bnc#987542).
- CVE-2016-6327: drivers/infiniband/ulp/srpt/ib_srpt.c in the Linux kernel
allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer
dereference and system crash) by using an ABORT_TASK command to abort a
device write operation (bnc#994748).
- CVE-2016-6480: Race condition in the ioctl_send_fib function in
drivers/scsi/aacraid/commctrl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds access or system crash) by
changing a certain size value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability
(bnc#991608).
- CVE-2016-6828: The tcp_check_send_head function in include/net/tcp.h in
the Linux kernel did not properly maintain certain SACK state after a
failed data copy, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service
(tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue use-after-free and system crash) via a
crafted SACK option (bnc#994296).
- CVE-2016-7425: The arcmsr_iop_message_xfer function in
drivers/scsi/arcmsr/arcmsr_hba.c in the Linux kernel did not restrict a
certain length field, which allowed local users to gain privileges
or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer overflow) via an
ARCMSR_MESSAGE_WRITE_WQBUFFER control code (bnc#999932).
- CVE-2016-8658: Stack-based buffer overflow in the
brcmf_cfg80211_start_ap function in
drivers/net/wireless/broadcom/brcm80211/brcmfmac/cfg80211.c in the Linux
kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (system crash)
or possibly have unspecified other impact via a long SSID Information
Element in a command to a Netlink socket (bnc#1004462).
- CVE-2016-8666: The IP stack in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers
to cause a denial of service (stack consumption and panic) or possibly
have unspecified other impact by triggering use of the GRO path for
packets with tunnel stacking, as demonstrated by interleaved IPv4
headers and GRE headers, a related issue to CVE-2016-7039 (bsc#1001486).
The following non-security bugs were fixed:
- aacraid: Fix RRQ overload (bsc#1003079).
- acpi / PM: Ignore wakeup setting if the ACPI companion can't wake up
(FATE#315621).
- AF_VSOCK: Shrink the area influenced by prepare_to_wait (bsc#994520).
- apparmor: add missing id bounds check on dfa verification (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: check that xindex is in trans_table bounds (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: do not expose kernel stack (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: don't check for vmalloc_addr if kvzalloc() failed
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: ensure the target profile name is always audited (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: exec should not be returning ENOENT when it denies
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix arg_size computation for when setprocattr is null
terminated (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix audit full profile hname on successful load (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix change_hat not finding hat after policy replacement
(bsc#1000287).
- apparmor: fix disconnected bind mnts reconnection (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix log failures for all profiles in a set (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix module parameters can be changed after policy is locked
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix oops in profile_unpack() when policy_db is not present
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix oops, validate buffer size in apparmor_setprocattr()
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix put() parent ref after updating the active ref
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix refcount bug in profile replacement (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix refcount race when finding a child profile (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix replacement bug that adds new child to old parent
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix uninitialized lsm_audit member (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix update the mtime of the profile file on replacement
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: internal paths should be treated as disconnected (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: use list_next_entry instead of list_entry_next (bsc#1000304).
- arm64: Ensure pmd_present() returns false after pmd_mknotpresent()
(Automatic NUMA Balancing (fate#315482)).
- arm64: mm: remove broken &= operator from pmd_mknotpresent (Automatic
NUMA Balancing (fate#315482)).
- avoid dentry crash triggered by NFS (bsc#984194).
- be2net: Don't leak iomapped memory on removal (bsc#921784).
- be2net: fix BE3-R FW download compatibility check (bsc#921784).
- be2net: fix wrong return value in be_check_ufi_compatibility()
(bsc#921784).
- be2net: remove vlan promisc capability from VF's profile descriptors
(bsc#921784).
- blkfront: fix an error path memory leak (luckily none so far).
- blk-mq: fix undefined behaviour in order_to_size() (fate#315209).
- blktap2: eliminate deadlock potential from shutdown path (bsc#909994).
- blktap2: eliminate race from deferred work queue handling (bsc#911687).
- bond: Check length of IFLA_BOND_ARP_IP_TARGET attributes (fate#316924).
- bonding: always set recv_probe to bond_arp_rcv in arp monitor
(bsc#977687).
- bonding: fix curr_active_slave/carrier with loadbalance arp monitoring
(fate#316924).
- bonding: Prevent IPv6 link local address on enslaved devices
(fate#316924).
- bonding: prevent out of bound accesses (fate#316924).
- bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink
(bsc#999577).
- btrfs: account for non-CoW'd blocks in btrfs_abort_transaction
(bsc#983619).
- btrfs: add missing discards when unpinning extents with -o discard
(bsc#904489).
- btrfs: btrfs_issue_discard ensure offset/length are aligned to sector
boundaries (bsc#904489).
- btrfs: do not create or leak aliased root while cleaning up orphans
(bsc#904489).
- btrfs: ensure that file descriptor used with subvol ioctls is a dir
(bsc#999600).
- btrfs: explictly delete unused block groups in close_ctree and
ro-remount (bsc#904489).
- btrfs: Fix a data space underflow warning (bsc#985562, bsc#975596,
bsc#984779)
- btrfs: fix fitrim discarding device area reserved for boot loader's
use
(bsc#904489).
- btrfs: handle quota reserve failure properly (bsc#1005666).
- btrfs: iterate over unused chunk space in FITRIM (bsc#904489).
- btrfs: make btrfs_issue_discard return bytes discarded (bsc#904489).
- btrfs: properly track when rescan worker is running (bsc#989953).
- btrfs: remove unnecessary locking of cleaner_mutex to avoid deadlock
(bsc#904489).
- btrfs: reorder patches to place local patches back at the end of the
series
- btrfs: skip superblocks during discard (bsc#904489).
- btrfs: test_check_exists: Fix infinite loop when searching for free
space entries (bsc#987192).
- btrfs: waiting on qgroup rescan should not always be interruptible
(bsc#992712).
- cdc-acm: added sanity checking for probe() (bsc#993891).
- ceph: After a write, we must free the 'request', not the
'response'.
This error crept in during the backport. bsc#995153
- cephfs: ignore error from invalidate_inode_pages2_range() in direct
write (bsc#995153).
- cephfs: remove warning when ceph_releasepage() is called on dirty page
(bsc#995153).
- clockevents: export clockevents_unbind_device instead of
clockevents_unbind (bnc#937888).
- conntrack: RFC5961 challenge ACK confuse conntrack LAST-ACK transition
(bsc#966864).
- cpumask, nodemask: implement cpumask/nodemask_pr_args() (bnc1003866).
- cxgbi: fix uninitialized flowi6 (bsc#924384 FATE#318570 bsc#921338).
- dm: fix AB-BA deadlock in __dm_destroy(). (bsc#970943)
- Document the process to blacklist upstream commit-ids
- drivers/hv: share Hyper-V SynIC constants with userspace (bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: avoid scheduling in interrupt context in
vmbus_initiate_unload() (bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: avoid unneeded compiler optimizations in
vmbus_wait_for_unload() (bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: avoid wait_for_completion() on crash (bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: Cleanup vmbus_set_event() (bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: do not loose HVMSG_TIMER_EXPIRED messages
(bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: do not manipulate with clocksources on crash
(bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: Force all channel messages to be delivered on CPU 0
(bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: Get rid of the unused irq variable (bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: handle various crash scenarios (bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: remove code duplication in message handling
(bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: Support handling messages on multiple CPUs
(bnc#937888).
- drivers: hv: vmbus: Support kexec on ws2012 r2 and above (bnc#937888).
- efi: Small leak on error in runtime map code (fate#315019).
- ext2: Enable ext2 driver in config files (bsc#976195, fate#320805)
- ext4: Add parameter for tuning handling of ext2 (bsc#976195).
- ext4: Fixup handling for custom configs.
- fs/select: add vmalloc fallback for select(2) (bsc#1000189).
- ftrace/x86: Set ftrace_stub to weak to prevent gcc from using short
jumps to it (bsc#984419).
- hyperv: enable call to clockevents_unbind_device in kexec/kdump path
- hyperv: replace KEXEC_CORE by plain KEXEC because we lack 2965faa5e0 in
the base kernel
- i40e: fix an uninitialized variable bug (bnc#857397 FATE#315659).
- ib/iwpm: Fix a potential skb leak (bsc#924381 FATE#318568 bsc#921338).
- ib/mlx5: Fix RC transport send queue overhead computation (bnc#865545
FATE#316891).
- input: Revert "can: dev: fix deadlock reported after bus-off".
- input: Revert "Input: i8042 - break load dependency between
atkbd/psmouse and i8042".
- input: Revert "Input: i8042 - set up shared ps2_cmd_mutex for AUX
ports".
- introduce NETIF_F_GSO_ENCAP_ALL helper mask (bsc#1001486).
- iommu/amd: Update Alias-DTE in update_device_table() (bsc#975772).
- ipv6: Fix improper use or RCU (bsc#961257)
- ipv6: fix multipath route replace error recovery (bsc#930399).
- ipv6: KABI workaround for ipv6: add complete rcu protection around
np->opt.
- ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).
- ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).
- iscsi: Add a missed complete in iscsit_close_connection (bsc#992555,
bsc#987805).
- iwlwifi: dvm: fix flush support for old firmware (bsc#940545).
- kabi: clockevents: export clockevents_unbind again.
- kabi: Fix kabi change cause by adding flock_owner to open_context
(bsc#998689).
- kabi: hide harmless change in struct inet_connection_sock (fate#318553).
- kABI: protect backing-dev include in mm/migrate.
- kABI: protect enum usb_device_speed.
- kABI: protect struct mlx5_modify_qp_mbox_in.
- kabi: work around kabi changes from commit 53f9ff48f636 (bsc#988617).
- kaweth: fix firmware download (bsc#993890).
- kaweth: fix oops upon failed memory allocation (bsc#993890).
- kernel/fork: fix CLONE_CHILD_CLEARTID regression in nscd (bnc#941420).
- kernel/printk/printk.c: fix faulty logic in the case of recursive printk
(bnc#744692, bnc#789311).
- kvm: do not handle APIC access page if in-kernel irqchip is not in use
(bsc#959463).
- Kvm: vmx: defer load of APIC access page address during reset
(bsc#959463).
- libceph: enable large, variable-sized OSD requests (bsc#988715).
- libceph: make r_request msg_size calculation clearer (bsc#988715).
- libceph: move r_reply_op_{len,result} into struct ceph_osd_req_op
(bsc#988715).
- libceph: osdc->req_mempool should be backed by a slab pool
(bsc#988715).
- libceph: rename ceph_osd_req_op::payload_len to indata_len (bsc#988715).
- libfc: do not send ABTS when resetting exchanges (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Do not take rdata->rp_mutex when processing a -FC_EX_CLOSED ELS
response (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Fixup disc_mutex handling (bsc#962846).
- libfc: fixup locking of ptp_setup() (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Issue PRLI after a PRLO has been received (bsc#962846).
- libfc: reset exchange manager during LOGO handling (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Revisit kref handling (bnc#990245).
- libfc: sanity check cpu number extracted from xid (bsc#988440).
- libfc: send LOGO for PLOGI failure (bsc#962846).
- lib/vsprintf: implement bitmap printing through '%*pb[l]'
(bnc#1003866).
- md: check command validity early in md_ioctl() (bsc#1004520).
- md: Drop sending a change uevent when stopping (bsc#1003568).
- md: lockless I/O submission for RAID1 (bsc#982783).
- md/raid5: fix a recently broken BUG_ON() (bsc#1006691).
- memcg: convert threshold to bytes (bnc#931454).
- memcg: fix thresholds for 32b architectures (bnc#931454).
- mm, cma: prevent nr_isolated_* counters from going negative (bnc#971975
VM performance -- git fixes).
- mm: thp: fix SMP race condition between THP page fault and MADV_DONTNEED
(VM Functionality, bnc#986445).
- module: Issue warnings when tainting kernel (bsc#974406).
- mpt2sas, mpt3sas: Fix panic when aer correct error occurred (bsc#997708).
- MSI-X: fix an error path (luckily none so far).
- netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).
- netback: fix refounting (bsc#978094).
- netfront: don't truncate grant references.
- netfront: use correct linear area after linearizing an skb (bsc#1007886).
- nfs4: reset states to use open_stateid when returning delegation
voluntarily (bsc#1003400).
- nfs: Add a stub for GETDEVICELIST (bnc#898675).
- nfs: Do not write enable new pages while an invalidation is proceeding
(bsc#999584).
- nfsd: Use free_conn to free connection (bsc#979451).
- nfs: Fix an LOCK/OPEN race when unlinking an open file (bsc#956514).
- nfs: Fix a regression in the read() syscall (bsc#999584).
- nfs: fix BUG() crash in notify_change() with patch to chown_common()
(bnc#876463).
- nfs: fix pg_test page count calculation (bnc#898675).
- nfs: nfs4_fl_prepare_ds must be careful about reporting success
(bsc#1000776).
- nfsv4: add flock_owner to open context (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: change nfs4_do_setattr to take an open_context instead of a
nfs4_state (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: change nfs4_select_rw_stateid to take a lock_context inplace of
lock_owner (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: enhance nfs4_copy_lock_stateid to use a flock stateid if there is
one (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: Ensure nfs_atomic_open set the dentry verifier on ENOENT
(bnc#866130).
- oom: print nodemask in the oom report (bnc#1003866).
- packet: tpacket_snd(): fix signed/unsigned comparison (bsc#874131).
- perf/x86/intel: Fix bug for "cycles:p" and "cycles:pp" on
SLM
(bsc#997896).
- pm / hibernate: Fix 2G size issue of snapshot image verification
(bsc#1004252).
- pm / hibernate: Fix rtree_next_node() to avoid walking off list ends
(bnc#860441).
- powerpc: add kernel parameter iommu_alloc_quiet (bsc#998825).
- printk: add kernel parameter to control writes to /dev/kmsg (bsc#979928).
- qgroup: Prevent qgroup->reserved from going subzero (bsc#993841).
- qlcnic: potential NULL dereference in
qlcnic_83xx_get_minidump_template() (bsc#922064 FATE#318609)
- radeon: avoid boot hang in Xen Dom0 (luckily none so far).
- ratelimit: extend to print suppressed messages on release (bsc#979928).
- ratelimit: fix bug in time interval by resetting right begin time
(bsc#979928).
- rbd: truncate objects on cmpext short reads (bsc#988715).
- rpm/config.sh: Set the SP1 release string to 60.<RELEASE>
(bsc#997059)
- rpm/mkspec: Read a default release string from rpm/config.sh (bsc997059)
- rtnetlink: avoid 0 sized arrays (fate#316924).
- s390: add SMT support (bnc#994438, LTC#144756).
- sched/core: Fix an SMP ordering race in try_to_wake_up() vs. schedule()
(bnc#1001419).
- sched/core: Fix a race between try_to_wake_up() and a woken up task
(bsc#1002165, bsc#1001419).
- scsi: ibmvfc: add FC Class 3 Error Recovery support (bsc#984992).
- scsi: ibmvfc: Fix I/O hang when port is not mapped (bsc#971989)
- scsi: ibmvfc: Set READ FCP_XFER_READY DISABLED bit in PRLI (bsc#984992).
- sd: Fix memory leak caused by RESET_WP patch (bsc#999779).
- squashfs3: properly handle dir_emit() failures (bsc#998795).
- sunrpc: Add missing support for RPC_CLNT_CREATE_NO_RETRANS_TIMEOUT
(bnc#868923).
- sunrpc: Fix a regression when reconnecting (bsc#946309).
- supported.conf: Add ext2
- supported.conf: Add iscsi modules to -base (bsc#997299)
- supported.conf: Add tun to -base (bsc#992593)
- supported.conf: Add veth to -base (bsc#992591)
- target: Fix missing complete during ABORT_TASK + CMD_T_FABRIC_STOP
(bsc#987621).
- target: Fix race between iscsi-target connection shutdown + ABORT_TASK
(bsc#987621).
- tcp: add proper TS val into RST packets (bsc#937086).
- tcp: align tcp_xmit_size_goal() on tcp_tso_autosize() (bsc#937086).
- tcp: fix child sockets to use system default congestion control if not
set (fate#318553).
- tcp: fix cwnd limited checking to improve congestion control
(bsc#988617).
- tcp: refresh skb timestamp at retransmit time (bsc#937086).
- timers: Use proper base migration in add_timer_on() (bnc#993392).
- tunnels: Do not apply GRO to multiple layers of encapsulation
(bsc#1001486).
- tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).
- Update
patches.drivers/mpt3sas-Fix-use-sas_is_tlr_enabled-API-before-enabli.patch
(bsc#967640, bsc#992244).
- Update patches.kabi/kabi.clockevents_unbind.patch (bnc#937888).
- uprobes: Fix the memcg accounting (bnc#931454).
- usb: fix typo in wMaxPacketSize validation (bsc#991665).
- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).
- usb: hub: Fix auto-remount of safely removed or ejected USB-3 devices
(bsc#922634).
- usb: validate wMaxPacketValue entries in endpoint descriptors
(bnc#991665).
- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).
- x86/tlb/trace: Do not trace on CPU that is offline (TLB Performance
git-fixes).
- xenbus: don't invoke ->is_ready() for most device states
(bsc#987333).
- xenbus: inspect the correct type in xenbus_dev_request_and_reply().
- xen: Linux 3.12.63.
- xen/pciback: Fix conf_space read/write overlap check.
- xen-pciback: return proper values during BAR sizing.
- xen: Refresh patches.xen/xen3-patch-3.9 (bsc#991247).
- xen: x86/mm/pat, /dev/mem: Remove superfluous error message (bsc#974620).
- xfs: fixed signedness of error code in xfs_inode_buf_verify
(bsc#1003153).
- xfs: fix xfs-handle-dquot-buffer-readahead-in-log-recovery-co.patch
(bsc#1003153).
- xfs: handle dquot buffer readahead in log recovery correctly
(bsc#955446).
- xfs: Silence warnings in xfs_vm_releasepage() (bnc#915183 bsc#987565).
- xhci: silence warnings in switch (bnc#991665).
