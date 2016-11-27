|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Request Forgery in python-tornado
|Cross-Site Request Forgery in python-tornado
|FEDORA-2016-24478a88fe
|Fedora
|Fedora 25
|So, 27. November 2016, 12:05
Originalnachricht
Name : python-tornado
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.4.2
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.tornadoweb.org
Summary : Scalable, non-blocking web server and tools
Description :
Tornado is an open source version of the scalable, non-blocking web
server and tools.
The framework is distinct from most mainstream web server frameworks
(and certainly most Python frameworks) because it is non-blocking and
reasonably fast. Because it is non-blocking and uses epoll, it can
handle thousands of simultaneous standing connections, which means it is
ideal for real-time web services.
Update Information:
Update to 4.4.2: Security fixes * A difference in cookie parsing between
Tornado and web browsers (especially when combined with Google Analytics) could
allow an attacker to set arbitrary cookies and bypass XSRF protection. The
cookie parser has been rewritten to fix this attack. Backwards-compatibility
notes * Cookies containing certain special characters (in particular
semicolon
and square brackets) are now parsed differently. * If the cookie header
contains a combination of valid and invalid cookies, the valid ones will be
returned (older versions of Tornado would reject the entire header for a single
invalid cookie).
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-tornado' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
