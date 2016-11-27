Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Package : imagemagick

CVE ID : CVE-2016-7799 CVE-2016-7906 CVE-2016-8677

Debian Bug : #840437 #845195 #845196 #845198 #845202 #845206 #845212

#845213 #845242 #845243 #845244 #845246 #840435



Several issues have been discovered in ImageMagick, a popular set of

programs and libraries for image manipulation. These issues include

several problems in memory handling that can result in a denial of

service attack or in execution of arbitrary code by an attacker with

control on the image input.





For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 8:6.8.9.9-5+deb8u6.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 8:6.9.6.5+dfsg-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your imagemagick packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

