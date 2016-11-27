|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
|ID:
|DSA-3726-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|So, 27. November 2016, 12:19
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7906
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8677
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7799
Originalnachricht
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3726-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Luciano Bello
November 26, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : imagemagick
CVE ID : CVE-2016-7799 CVE-2016-7906 CVE-2016-8677
Debian Bug : #840437 #845195 #845196 #845198 #845202 #845206 #845212
#845213 #845242 #845243 #845244 #845246 #840435
Several issues have been discovered in ImageMagick, a popular set of
programs and libraries for image manipulation. These issues include
several problems in memory handling that can result in a denial of
service attack or in execution of arbitrary code by an attacker with
control on the image input.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 8:6.8.9.9-5+deb8u6.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 8:6.9.6.5+dfsg-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your imagemagick packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
