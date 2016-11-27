Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

Name : bind

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 9.10.4

Release : 2.P4.fc23

URL : http://www.isc.org/products/BIND/

Summary : The Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND) DNS (Domain Name System)

server

Description :

BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is an implementation of the DNS

(Domain Name System) protocols. BIND includes a DNS server (named),

which resolves host names to IP addresses; a resolver library

(routines for applications to use when interfacing with DNS); and

tools for verifying that the DNS server is operating properly.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-8864

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1389652 - CVE-2016-8864 bind: assertion failure while handling

responses containing a DNAME answer

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389652

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade bind' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

