Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: FEDORA-2016-605fd98c32
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: So, 27. November 2016, 23:48
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : bind
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 9.10.4
Release     : 2.P4.fc23
URL         : http://www.isc.org/products/BIND/
Summary     : The Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND) DNS (Domain Name System)
 server
Description :
BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is an implementation of the DNS
(Domain Name System) protocols. BIND includes a DNS server (named),
which resolves host names to IP addresses; a resolver library
(routines for applications to use when interfacing with DNS); and
tools for verifying that the DNS server is operating properly.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-8864
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1389652 - CVE-2016-8864 bind: assertion failure while handling
 responses containing a DNAME answer
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389652
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade bind' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

14
Neuer An­lauf zu einem Li­nu­x-Hard­ware-Gui­de

2
OSI: Jah­res­be­richt und Spen­den­kam­pa­gne

4
De­bi­an und Ubu­ntu schal­ten SHA-1 für APT ab

3
Unix Hum­ble Book Bund­le: O'Reil­ly E-Books zum Wunsch­preis

15
Fi­re­fox: Tra­di­tio­nel­le Er­wei­te­run­gen nur noch bis Ende 2017

1
Fi­na­le Ent­wick­ler­vor­schau auf An­dro­id 7.1 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
LPI kün­digt neue De­vOp­s-Zer­ti­fi­zie­rung an

5
Un­ter­stüt­zung für OpenSu­se 13.2 endet im Ja­nu­ar

13
Do­cking Sta­ti­on soll Kon­ver­genz bei Ubun­tu-Pho­nes för­dern

28
Elek­tra 0.8.19 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung