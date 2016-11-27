|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
|ID:
|DSA-3725-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|So, 27. November 2016, 23:49
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6293
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-2632
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-4844
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7415
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0494
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9911
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3725-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Luciano Bello
November 27, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : icu
CVE ID : CVE-2014-9911 CVE-2015-2632 CVE-2015-4844 CVE-2016-0494
CVE-2016-6293 CVE-2016-7415
Debian Bug : 838694
Several vulnerabilities were discovered in the International Components
for Unicode (ICU) library.
CVE-2014-9911
Michele Spagnuolo discovered a buffer overflow vulnerability which
might allow remote attackers to cause a denial of service or possibly
execute arbitrary code via crafted text.
CVE-2015-2632
An integer overflow vulnerability might lead into a denial of service
or disclosure of portion of application memory if an attacker has
control on the input file.
CVE-2015-4844
Buffer overflow vulnerabilities might allow an attacker with control
on the font file to perform a denial of service attacker or,
possibly, execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2016-0494
Integer signedness issues were introduced as part of the
CVE-2015-4844 fix.
CVE-2016-6293
A buffer overflow might allow an attacker to perform a denial of
service or disclosure of portion of application memory.
CVE-2016-7415
A stack-based buffer overflow might allow an attacker with control on
the locale string to perform a denial of service and, possibly,
execute arbitrary code.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 52.1-8+deb8u4.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 57.1-5.
We recommend that you upgrade your icu packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=vHKf
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|