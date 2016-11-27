Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
Name: Mehrere Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
ID: DSA-3725-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: So, 27. November 2016, 23:49
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6293
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-2632
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-4844
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7415
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0494
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9911

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3725-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                            Luciano Bello
November 27, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : icu
CVE ID         : CVE-2014-9911 CVE-2015-2632 CVE-2015-4844 CVE-2016-0494 
                 CVE-2016-6293 CVE-2016-7415
Debian Bug     : 838694

Several vulnerabilities were discovered in the International Components
for Unicode (ICU) library.

CVE-2014-9911

    Michele Spagnuolo discovered a buffer overflow vulnerability which
    might allow remote attackers to cause a denial of service or possibly
    execute arbitrary code via crafted text.

CVE-2015-2632

    An integer overflow vulnerability might lead into a denial of service
    or disclosure of portion of application memory if an attacker has
    control on the input file.

CVE-2015-4844

    Buffer overflow vulnerabilities might allow an attacker with control
    on the font file to perform a denial of service attacker or,
    possibly, execute arbitrary code.

CVE-2016-0494

    Integer signedness issues were introduced as part of the
    CVE-2015-4844 fix.

CVE-2016-6293

    A buffer overflow might allow an attacker to perform a denial of
    service or disclosure of portion of application memory.

CVE-2016-7415

    A stack-based buffer overflow might allow an attacker with control on
    the locale string to perform a denial of service and, possibly,
    execute arbitrary code.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 52.1-8+deb8u4.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 57.1-5.

We recommend that you upgrade your icu packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
